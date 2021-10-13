The actors in Squid Game are in the news every day for a variety of reasons. This time, it's Geoffrey Giuliano, who played the role of VIP 4 in Squid Game.

The 68-year-old American author and actor got stranded in India during the coronavirus outbreak in 2020. He was in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with his son, Eden when Covid-19 erupted in March 2020.

Geoffrey was in India for some surgery when the borders were closed suddenly due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the father-son duo was unable to return home.

In an interview, Geoffrey revealed that he lived like a beggar and survived on the goodwill of a hostel and food donated by others. They ran out of money as he brought only $2000 with him because he thought that would be enough for them to stay in India for a couple of weeks or two.

He even said that they were surviving on ‘monkey nuts and bananas’ without changing into fresh clothes for six months and wandering from one ashram to another for shelter.

The duo returned to their home only in January 2021.

The director of Squid Game apparently approached him for the role after watching him in the South Korean thriller film, Train to Busan (2016).

Speaking of how Squid Game changed the actor's life, he said:

When I was asked to work on Squid Game I wasn’t expecting it to be such a hit. My life has flipped upside down and I’ve finally found success my son can be proud of.

The actor also revealed that a high-profile memoribilia dealer has also offered $2,50,000 for the robe he wore in the hit Netflix show. There are reports that he is thinking of auctioning the iconic robe.

Isn't it surprising how life changed for him after Squid Game?