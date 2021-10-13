One of the top-trending shows recently, this survival drama is currently trending in about 90 countries. This show has now become Netflix’s biggest original show launch ever!

The nine-part thriller, which has become a worldwide sensation, revolves around a number of cash-strapped players who accept a bizarre invitation to compete in games for alluring prizes. 

In just 27 days after its release, this brilliant show outpaced Bridgerton, a popular period drama series, which reached 82 million viewers in its initial 28 days. Squid Game has reached officially reached 111 million viewers in just 27 days!

Taking to their social media, Netflix announced the big news on their official Twitter handle.

