‘Squid Game Season 3’ clocks 60 million views; breaks Netflix record

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 just did what we only expect from SRK blockbusters: totally hijack everyone’s screens and newsfeeds! With over 60 million views in just three days, this isn’t just a show; it’s a full-on public event. The kind of craze where your DMs, group chats, and even rishta aunties are talking about it. Ready to unpack why everyone basically screamed, “Sabka number aayega!”?

1. The Numbers Don’t Lie: A Record-Breaking Debut

‘Viewership goals’ – ‘Squid Game’ laughed and said, “Hold my dalgona candy.” Over 60 million views in three days flat: that’s like the population of entire countries tuning in at once. It’s now Netflix’s biggest TV launch EVER, holding the No. 1 spot in 93 countries. Lekin sachhi, kya hi scene hai!

2. Fans React: Memes Galore!

Raise your hand if you saw more ‘Red Light, Green Light’ memes this week than monsoon traffic jams. Social media is flooded with jokes comparing the show’s messed-up games to everything from Monday motivation fails to Indian report card trauma. Twitter, Reddit, Insta, everyone’s getting creative, and even your favorite meme pages have joined the party. If you’re surviving Indian rent hikes, you’re basically already a Squid Game contestant, bro.

3. Critics Weigh In: Mixed Reviews

Not everyone’s doing a victory dance, though. Some critics are loving the deep feels and next-level character growth this season brought. Others are sulking, saying it didn’t hit quite as hard as Season 1. Basically, it’s the classic “log kya kahenge” response, but let’s be honest: no one’s actually switching off.

4. What’s Next? Potential Spin-Offs and Adaptations

Plot twist alert: The ‘Squid Game’ universe might just become bigger than the MCU. Rumors are swirling about a U.S. adaptation with David Fincher at the helm. Plus, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is hinting at spin-offs. Imagine a deadly game based just on group project presentations or Delhi traffic. Are we ready? Lol, probably not, but bring it on!

5. The Cultural Impact: ‘Squid Game’ and the Rise of K-Content

This isn’t just about games. It’s about the rise of K-content, duniya bhar mein! ‘Squid Game’ continues to strike a nerve, reflecting real social issues that hit home anywhere from Seoul to Surat. With Netflix doubling down on Korean series thanks to this juggernaut, one thing’s certain: K-dramas are now as essential as chai in the Indian living room.

So, What’s Your Take?

