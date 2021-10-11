The South-Korean series, Squid Game on Netflix has become the most popular show ever and it had to, because it's brilliant. But what's got us hooked after binge-watching the show, are the popular fan theories. From weird to actually on-point, here are our favourites:

1. The games were on the walls all along, and all the players had to do was look. But hidden by the beds and the hundreds of people, the drawings of the games hidden in plain sight, were overlooked.

2. Apparently, 'Squid Game' takes place worldwide because one of the VIP's is quoted saying, "The contest in Korea was the best," hinting that there are others like it that take place across the world.

3. The guards are actually picked based on the colour you choose when you play ddakji with the recruiter. Because the guards obviously have a reason for picking this gruesome job, so we can't take gambling out of the picture. However, this theory has been disputed by many, who said that when the montage of the contestants playing ddakji is shown, some had picked red.

4. Many have speculated that Gi Hun dyeing his hair red symbolises that he will return as a guard in the next season. However, director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the reason behind the colour was to symbolise Gi Hun's inner rage. There is also another theory that states he will come back as the Front Man in the next series but honestly, we can't see Gi Hun getting that comfortable with the deaths of a hundred participants.

5. This one all of us can get behind. Because Jun-ho has to be alive. The shot didn't look fatal and we didn't get a look at the lifeless body. So maybe this tough guy survived and will return in season 2.

6. A tad bit out-of-the-box but people actually think Player-1, Il-Nam is Gi Hun’s father. There are no hints dropped about who Gi Hun's father was and where he is now, but the old man does say that he spanked his kid and Gi Hun admits he was spanked as a child. Not to mention that they both think the marbles game set-up looks like their old neighbourhood.

7. There is nothing in the series that hints to this, but many believe that the guards are either prison inmates or criminals who need money and protection. Because who else would do this horrid job willingly? Only someone who is very comfortable with violence.

8. The Front Man is not a terrible person, but in fact came back to make a difference like Gi Hun and got trapped instead. This theory takes off from the scene with his brother, where he showed that he loved him very much.

9. Gong Yoo definitely caught our eye and fans can't believe that he came on-board for such a small role. So the theory that he could be the Player no 1's son, and he is going to continue the games in season 2, is making waves.

10. All the deaths were preempted. Yes, this one is a lot to take in.

OMFG THIS SQUID GAME THEORY!!! pic.twitter.com/219n8Ohy0j — •᷄ɞ•᷅ dafny ⟭⟬⁷ (@bangtan___0613_) October 9, 2021

11. Gi Hun was safe ever since he got Player no 1's jacket because that was a signal to the guards not to kill him.

Which theory is your favourite?