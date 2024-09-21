After an award-winning season 1, director Hwang Dong-hyuk will return with Squid Games S2 in December. Netflix has released the teaser starring Lee Jung-jae. Along with him, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles. Additionally,  Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, and Park Sung-hoon, among others are the new cast members joining the series.

Squid Games S2 Teaser – YouTube Netflix

After winning the Squid Game, player 456 will return to the eerie survival life-or-death game with new participants to end it for good.

For those who remember season 1, you’d recall how it offered one compelling commentary on capitalism, the stark divide between rich and poor. But then, they also made a reality show out of it. The money-minting that followed became quite contrary to the essence of the show itself, which was against the system that exploits the poor at the hands of the rich. Now, they’re returning with s2, and people have varying reactions. Take a look –

What do you think of this? To each their own, perhaps. However, on the face of, Squid Games does appear to be doing the exact same thing it set out to fight against. We don’t know what s2 is gonna be like, so we’ll have to wait for that.