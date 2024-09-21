After an award-winning season 1, director Hwang Dong-hyuk will return with Squid Games S2 in December. Netflix has released the teaser starring Lee Jung-jae. Along with him, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles. Additionally, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, and Park Sung-hoon, among others are the new cast members joining the series.

Squid Games S2 Teaser – YouTube Netflix

After winning the Squid Game, player 456 will return to the eerie survival life-or-death game with new participants to end it for good.

For those who remember season 1, you’d recall how it offered one compelling commentary on capitalism, the stark divide between rich and poor. But then, they also made a reality show out of it. The money-minting that followed became quite contrary to the essence of the show itself, which was against the system that exploits the poor at the hands of the rich. Now, they’re returning with s2, and people have varying reactions. Take a look –

The first trailer for ‘SQUID GAME’ Season 2 has been released.



Releasing December 26 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/YMguGp0eEs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 20, 2024

It’s fucking crazy how the original season is a really cool piece of art and the message it has about capitalism to now Netflix just absolutely defiling the concept with squid game reality shows, merch, mobile and video games, crossovers etc https://t.co/qJ2P1MwNZ9 — francisco (@franthiccsco) September 20, 2024

Maybe unpopular opinion but this would’ve been way more exciting if we followed a new character with a different backstory and different motives to win the games https://t.co/3iJLHEKYOL — OhPee 🇵🇸 (@OhPee_31) September 20, 2024

i really liked season 1, so i’m a little nervous about how they’re gonna continue the story

plus, i’m glad this trailer doesn’t show much though, already doing better than most hollywood movies nowadays lmao 💀 https://t.co/osi7OIqzBD — CDMusic (∆∆∆) (@CDMusicOfficial) September 20, 2024

i wish yall knew how to jus let things end https://t.co/o21HJuQWGG — The 3 L’s (@chococrunchbar) September 20, 2024

Why a season 2? Season 1 was a complete story. https://t.co/0H4EGw9qHV — Eka (@Lionezz__) September 20, 2024

This trailer makes me feel like we're losing the plot a little on what made Squid Game interesting. Like, this feels like SG2 is about to be more akin to a Saw series rather than a narrative about capitalism and poverty. https://t.co/XpOpaXL6rg — Lil' Daddy Who Eats Pets (@GoHomeRyan) September 20, 2024

They should’ve kept it as one season. That’s it. https://t.co/vTKiQsSiS2 — Marv 𒉭 (@TombstoneMarv) September 20, 2024

What do you think of this? To each their own, perhaps. However, on the face of, Squid Games does appear to be doing the exact same thing it set out to fight against. We don’t know what s2 is gonna be like, so we’ll have to wait for that.