It’s been 3 years of us getting nightmares every time we listen to the giant doll’s voice in Red Light Green Light. It’s been 3 long years since we discovered how greed and our survival instinct lose the distinction between them. It’s been 3 long years since Gi-hun promised he would return to demolish the notorious establishment. It’s been 3 years since the end credits of Squid Game rolled and we have been waiting for answers.

Well, it’s finally here. Season 2 of one of the most popular shows on the planet has dropped on Netflix the day after Christmas. As expected, a huge chunk of the internet has already binged the brand-new 7 episodes within 24 hours of its release. A big part of netizens have loved the show and say it’s unfair to make the audiences wait another year after that cliffhanger. While some have complained about the pacing and ‘boring’ subplots of the new season.

Here’s a list of the reactions from Twitter so that you can decide whether to stream Squid Game season 2 on Netflix. (Well, who are we kidding? Of course, you are going to binge all of the episodes this weekend)

No way squid game season 2 was just seven episodes and then ended like that. pic.twitter.com/oG1Ze5jdSS — Jrdn (@IamJrdn23) December 26, 2024

second seasons of huge shows aren’t usually as good as the first but Squid Game 2…



…man, that shit did NOT disappoint. pic.twitter.com/67rX0wXL5L — Sandra † (@tinselhag) December 27, 2024

just watched squid game season 2



how did they top the first season so easily man pic.twitter.com/zqKK6oxLdK — craze | #1 and only squid game fan (@craze_bs) December 27, 2024

NGL I think Squid Game 2 is the best season in all of 2024. The story telling and everything is so good. I can’t even believe it lol. The S2 is miles ahead of the S1. Kudos to Netflix and the whole production team. — APK (@ApkJnr) December 27, 2024

Raise your hand if your favorite side character in squid game season 2 already died



🙋‍♀️ — Star (@StellarDogPNG) December 27, 2024

squid game makers are so unserious to name this purple haired guy thanos 😭#SquidGame2pic.twitter.com/tCDmN8865j — 𓅪 (@alfiyastic) December 26, 2024

squid game really kills me with how they’re constantly like “we’ll let you leave if you want” but you’re still subject to the majority of the other players agreeing with you — quittons (@Kiitannextdoor) December 26, 2024

Squid Game 2 was fucking SOMETHING. I wish it was a whole season though because it really felt like it was just the first half — halley (@c0methalley) December 27, 2024

Squid Game S2 was pretty good but the ending was odd. Lots of questions left unanswered which I guess isn’t bad? 7/10 — Blake (@BatSpy) December 27, 2024

season 2 of squid game lowkey boring like idgaf about the storyline just show me the games pic.twitter.com/854yZQ12t7 — max ☆ ݁ ༚ (@GHOTlKA) December 26, 2024

Intrusive thought – an Indian version of Squid Game might be great, with games like kabaddi, kho kho, pithu deciding the fates and fatalities of the participants.