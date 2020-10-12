4 Bollywood industry associations and 34 producers have filed a complaint against Republic TV and Times Now reporters for defaming the industry.

The complaint mentions the names of anchors Navika Kumar, Arnab Goswami, Rahul Shivshankar and Pradeep Bhandari.

It has been noted in the civil suit that these news channels have used derogatory words against Bollywood actors and the industry as a whole, using words and phrases like: 'Dirt', 'filth', 'scum', 'it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned, etc'.

The suit, filed by DSK legal, also observes:

The privacy of the members of Bollywood is being invaded, and their reputations are being irreparably damaged by painting the entire Bollywood as criminals, seeped in drug culture, and making being part of Bollywood as synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination.

Reactions to this step taken by Bollywood actors/producers have started pouring in, and here are some of them.

Bollywood has found itself in the middle of seemingly endless controversies after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, as constant attempts have been made to tout the industry as 'the hub' of drugs and illegal activities.



This is the biggest step taken by the industry to defend itself till now.