Shah Rukh Khan is the epitome of romance. His reel and real definitions of love are proofs of it. SRK has romanced many actresses in his three-decade-long career in Bollywood, but the way he adores his wife, Gauri Khan, every time, it truly wins our hearts. Now that we are talking about SRK and Gauri, not just off-screen, their on-screen chemistry is equally a treat to watch.

SRK and Gauri in a D-Decor ad. Source: YouTube

While Shah Rukh and Gauri keep sharing screen space in brand commercials these days, we have found an old video of their Cinthol advertisement from the 90s. And it will make you believe in low-key romance.

In a video posted by @entertainmentsay on Instagram, SRK can be seen finishing up his shoot on the set and returning home. His wife Gauri opens the door. The superstar, who is visibly tired, offers her flowers and says, “Happy Anniversary.” Gauri replies saying, “Aur dinner ka promise.”

Source: Instagram/YouTube

SRK then takes a shower with the soap and gets ready for dinner. In a scene, he asks Gauri, “phir se shaadi kar lein?” as the couple engage in a slow romantic dance. Later, they are seen leaving for dinner.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Chibber in 1991.

Netizens are feeling nostalgic after watching the ad:

Filmmaker Kailash Surendranath, who directed the commercial, dropped his reaction to the clip in the comment section. The director recalled his experience of working with SRK and Gauri saying, “Was a delight shooting with both…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ah! The good old days. *Nostalgia*