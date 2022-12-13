Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starring Pathaan is the new fodder for social media, and the buzz is around its song, Besharam Rang. The track got released yesterday and has been deriving mixed reactions ranging from intense love to the claims that it is copied from Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo in terms of the vibe.

People are now also alleging that the track’s beats are a carbon copy of Makeba by Jain. Twitter handle @GemsOfCopywood has put up a comparison video of the two tracks, and it’s hard to not take notice.

Unamused, here’s how people on Twitter are reacting.

Makeba is such an OG beat. I totally forgot this song exists. Thanks for ripping it off Bollywood. https://t.co/y0ysSsd7G4 — filthy shades of Toto (@whatevabiyatch) December 13, 2022

Is it me or you peps also think this new song #BesharamRang sounds like #Makeba by Jain. Can we expect something og from #Bollywood #Pathaan — Vinayak (@Starbouy95) December 12, 2022

#BesharamRang background is a complete copy of the Makeba song by Jain!



I do agree the tweaks made make it a bit more Bollywoody and catchy.

The similarity of the vibe of the entire song to Ghungroo from War is just non-ignorable. — Duke🦹🏾‍♂️🕺🏾🧘🏾‍♂️ (@imurugun) December 12, 2022

Yes both songs do happen to have an instrumental. Good catch lil bro 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/jLcl4wTmxH — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas2) December 12, 2022

So they copied the song and made a cheap copy of Ghungroo as a video 💀💀💀 https://t.co/9SYA3XNGkk — VM (@vatrat_mulga) December 13, 2022

The music is lifted from song Makeba by Jain — Chintan Shah (@Chin512) December 12, 2022

The moment i heard #BesharamRang i was thinking where the hell i heard this beats before, well took me a while figured that this is Makeba by Jain anyway Great work @VishalDadlani and @ShekharRavjiani

Not to mention the original creator @Jainmusic pic.twitter.com/k7p8vdpvez — Haritosh Bhatt (@HaritoshBhatt) December 12, 2022

…..and YES ! the opening bit does sound like Makeba by jain #BesharamRang — Dhruv 🦥 (@wickedhruv) December 12, 2022