Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starring Pathaan is the new fodder for social media, and the buzz is around its song, Besharam Rang. The track got released yesterday and has been deriving mixed reactions ranging from intense love to the claims that it is copied from Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo in terms of the vibe.
People are now also alleging that the track’s beats are a carbon copy of Makeba by Jain. Twitter handle @GemsOfCopywood has put up a comparison video of the two tracks, and it’s hard to not take notice.
Unamused, here’s how people on Twitter are reacting.
What do you think of this?
