If you’re looking to go on a journey to try different recipes in the kitchen, or simply looking for inspo as to what to cook next, then perhaps this list of Bollywood celebs’ favourite food items will come in handy! Or forget everything else, even if you’re a foodie, we’re sure you’ll appreciate this list.

The Cypress Green

1. Deepika Padukone – Rasam and Rice

Deepika Padukone has repetitively spoken about her love for Rasam and Rice and South Indian food in general, and we get where she’s coming from.

2. Shah Rukh Khan – Dal Chawal

Shahrukh Khan has discussed not being a fussy eater, but most importantly loving home-cooked meals. Which is something that makes him all the more endearing.

Daal chawal onions https://t.co/CBbpI8wTbw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

3. Ranbir Kapoor – Dal Chawal & Chicken Curry

Home-cooked meals seem to be a theme among many celebrities’ favourite meals. Ranbir Kapoor has also talked about his love for dal chawal and chicken curry with a dash of ghee on top, and we’re digging that choice.

Priyanka Chopra posted this picture of herself enjoying some poha and I think it’s safe to say the actor enjoys the simple, but super healthy breakfast option. Other than that she enjoys idli and dosa as well.

Credit: iDiva

5. Hrithik Roshan – Samosa

You’d be surprised to know that Hrithik Roshan enjoys samosas. I mean, I know right, can’t imagine someone who values his fitness so much would also love samosas!

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Akshay Kumar – Green Thai Curry

Akshay Kumar’s favourite curry is so famous, that recipes of it have gone viral! And to be honest, I get it because a piping, hot serving of Thai Curry would make my day too.

Thai green chicken curry but my family loves anything with avocados right now 🥑 https://t.co/h8rJLhCuMK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 10, 2018

7. Alia Bhatt – Tempered Curd-Rice

A couple of years after this video of Alia Bhat talking about her love for tadke waale dahi-chawal came out, the actor shared a video of herself making a curry leaves’ tempered beetroot salad and chia pudding. So we’re guessing she loves a solid curry-leaves tempered dish!

8. Ananya Panday – Butter Chicken, Pizza, Cheese Naan

It seems Ananya Panday loves the more decadent dishes, ones like Butter Chicken, Pizza and Naan. In an interview, the actor described these as her favourite cheat meals.

I’ve already tried Alia Bhatt’s beetroot salad and loved it! Still learning to cook dal chawal properly though.