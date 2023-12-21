Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki released on Thursday starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Satish Shah, and Boman Irani, among others. It’s been a day since the release, and the film has received mixed reviews considering Hirani’s filmography and SRK as an actor.

But one feedback has remained constant. And it is that Kaushal has cast his magic yet again. His acting is getting all the praise. Here’s what people are saying:

Vicky Kaushal is an acting school. He is one of the best actors working currently in Bollywood. What a performance! Professionalism 💯 #DunkiReview #VickyKaushal

Dunki Interval : The movie started slow but picked up the pace when Vicky Kaushal entered. Chemistry between SRK and Vicky Kaushal is a treat to watch. 1st half so far so good! #DunkiReview

INTERVAL.



INTERVAL.

The 1st Half is beyond too good. Easily a 5/5. Probably Vicky Kaushal's career-best performance at par with Masaan. It is a roller-coaster ride of emotions for sure, ending with a perfect build-up for the 2nd half.#DunkiReview

Can you believe that this guy was Sam Bahadur like 2 weeks ago? This versatility 🙌#VickyKaushal #Dunki

INTERVAL! #DunkiReview

INTERVAL! #DunkiReview

It is a decent entertainer so far. Believe it or not, but the film led by others is ruled by the supporting actor – Vicky Kaushal. #VickyKaushal deserves many best actor awards for #SamBahadur and many best supporting actor awards for #Dunki

2.5⭐️/5



2.5⭐️/5

DUNKi offers a few chuckles, especially through #VickyKaushal's emotionally resonant performance despite limited screen time. However, @iamsrk's acting appears affected by his accent, lacking the usual depth seen in Hirani's films.



Tapasee Pannu's acting falls in the… pic.twitter.com/fNPwpS8CEx — HarminderBOI (@HarminderBOI) December 21, 2023

Ever since I saw him in his first film, I fell deeply in love with this man, be it the actor he is, or the person. Every film I see his performance is the best and he proves me wrong every single time in the next. Deserves all the appreciation and more🤍🧿#VickyKaushal ❤️

Vickyfied TL… Vickyfied 2023…

Filled with praises, support & pure admiration!.. this year was SPECIAL!!🥂

In the world where PR drives ur image, u let ur art compose ur story…

Keep Growing #VickyKaushal, the true artist❤️ pic.twitter.com/6HsyR1XgHc — skskskk💫 (@Prunkz13) December 21, 2023

Kaushal is supremely versatile. He’s left us speechless with both Sam Bahadur and Sukhi, two completely diverse characters, in less than a month.