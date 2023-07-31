Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. From the actor’s first look to the action sequences in the teaser, netizens have been craving the tracks from this upcoming action-thriller.

The makers heard us and have now released the first song from the movie. However, fans aren’t too impressed with it.

Zinda Banda, the first track, is said to be the most expensive song ever churned out in our desi cinema, made on a budget of over ₹15 crores.

The song features the tinsel town’s baadshah in his iconic arms-stretched pose, along with numerous background dancers. Nevertheless, people believe something seems to be off in the song.

While some think that the singer’s voice is not matching with the actor’s character, others think that it’s an overall average song. Take a look:

Singer voice disappoint over all ok ok song South aur north ke chakkar me cocktail na ho jaye preview ke bad jo hype bani is song ne thanda kar diya #ZindaBanda — Hriday vivek (@hridayvh) July 31, 2023

Personally I felt that the Tamil and Telugu version were better as compared to the Hindi version of #ZindaBanda but have to appreciate the energy and moves of SRK , and he looks awesome.#Jawan — Abhigyan Dutta (@AbhigyanDutta16) July 31, 2023

#VandhaEdam > #ZindaBanda



Bcus Anirudh is used to sing energetic number often in Tamil and his voice has that uniqueness in Tamil. I think Vishal Dadlani would have been better for Hindi version. Still it's good but Tamil version giving better feel 😊 — 𝓤𝓷𝓼𝓪𝓲𝓭 𝓦𝓸𝓻𝓭𝓼 (@Uji_Mukherjee) July 31, 2023

Anirudha shouldn't sing for SRK, his voice doesn't suit Shahrukh #ZindaBanda — Saurabh (@saurabh_314) July 31, 2023

#ZindaBanda Tamil and Telegu Version are Fire. The Hindi version seems to be a misfit vocal but it will grow. — Sourav Samal (@iamsouraav) July 31, 2023

The Tamil version of #ZindaBanda looks more in sync than the Hindi version. Anirudh's voice doesn't match in Hindi. But maybe it will grow on us like the music of Pathaan. #Jawan — Munavar (@munnabhaiz) July 31, 2023

Agar Tumko #ZindaBanda song jhoome jo pathaan se acha laga ya chartbuster song laga toh i am sry my dear friend tum Fan nahi tum Andh bhakt ho



Tata bye bye#Jawan — SyEd FaIzAN HuSsAiNi (@faizan_sfh) July 31, 2023

Why does it feel like the song has been converted to hindi and not made in hindi?

Srk is looking really young in this and dances like there's no tomorrow. It really elevates the already high-energy peppy song. Love all the looks and settings.#Jawan #ZindaBanda #SRK #Atlee #SRK𓃵 pic.twitter.com/QBkCeMQyyM — Filmy Hassan (@HassanS64158671) July 31, 2023

You can listen to the song here:

However, we would like to take a moment and appreciate SRK’s presence in the song!