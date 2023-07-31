Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. From the actor’s first look to the action sequences in the teaser, netizens have been craving the tracks from this upcoming action-thriller.
The makers heard us and have now released the first song from the movie. However, fans aren’t too impressed with it.
Zinda Banda, the first track, is said to be the most expensive song ever churned out in our desi cinema, made on a budget of over ₹15 crores.
The song features the tinsel town’s baadshah in his iconic arms-stretched pose, along with numerous background dancers. Nevertheless, people believe something seems to be off in the song.
While some think that the singer’s voice is not matching with the actor’s character, others think that it’s an overall average song. Take a look:
You can listen to the song here:
However, we would like to take a moment and appreciate SRK’s presence in the song!