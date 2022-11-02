I don’t know about you, but the only synonym of romance or rather, love in my life is SRK. I have grown up watching him on screen and possibly even learned the most romantic ways to love someone. His songs are what dreams are made of. No, I am not even exaggerating here.
Here: Is there any better way to give attention to your love?
Zameen ko aasmaan banaoon, sitaron se sajaoon, agar tum kaho!
A Twitter page named Immaculate despair just gave us another reason why his charm always works wonders. This scene from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani between SRK and Juhi Chawla will make you scream “Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetogy SRK.”
Juhi says:
Now SRK being the sweetest soul ever says:
You can watch the video here:
Clearly it was smooth as hell and just hit all the right spots. Netizens are simping hard on this clip and it’s going viral. We picked some best comments for you.
Happy Happy Birthday King!
