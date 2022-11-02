I don’t know about you, but the only synonym of romance or rather, love in my life is SRK. I have grown up watching him on screen and possibly even learned the most romantic ways to love someone. His songs are what dreams are made of. No, I am not even exaggerating here.

Here: Is there any better way to give attention to your love?

Zameen ko aasmaan banaoon, sitaron se sajaoon, agar tum kaho!

A Twitter page named Immaculate despair just gave us another reason why his charm always works wonders. This scene from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani between SRK and Juhi Chawla will make you scream “Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetogy SRK.”

Juhi says:

Now SRK being the sweetest soul ever says:

You can watch the video here:

I'm sorry man this line is smooth as hell. Just the right mix of dorky and sweet and charming pic.twitter.com/hBDcgMoTA6 — Immaculate despair. (@pappuchaaru) November 1, 2022

Clearly it was smooth as hell and just hit all the right spots. Netizens are simping hard on this clip and it’s going viral. We picked some best comments for you.

Smoothest dork + that smiiiile 🫠🫠 https://t.co/ttOgIeVzso — Hana 🦦 (@somenkarta) November 2, 2022



this is what you call charm!! a romantic hero!! this is what this era really lacks!! https://t.co/aGgszAc2AM — 𝓅𝑒𝓇𝓈𝒾𝓂𝓂𝑜𝓃 (@binayoungs) November 2, 2022

It is Shah Rukh Khan day today https://t.co/AMcjZY0NGb — Snigdha (@saidbysnigdha) November 2, 2022

I am not even lying, this is one of my top 5 shahrukh lines.



My friend and I have had a full five minute literary breakdown session on this. https://t.co/my9dauVbf9 — Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) November 2, 2022

Spanish media tried this on Vini and the rest was history https://t.co/JCFZ52fWQf — Adithya SP (@adithyasp23) November 2, 2022

His face before he knows he's about to charm the hell out of her mon pic.twitter.com/yJeVjYiBYj — Immaculate despair. (@pappuchaaru) November 1, 2022

Happy Happy Birthday King!

