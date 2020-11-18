The best time of the year (yes, even THIS year) is upon us. Diwali passed a few days ago, Christmas is around the corner and so is New Year.

The festivities that start now, will only end next year. Except, you stand a chance to extend them. In something that seems like a dream come true, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are opening the gates of their Delhi home to two lucky people on February 13, 2021.

We're not making this up, Airbnb, the company organising this stay confirmed this.

The campaign, called 'Home with Open Arms' will allow two visitors to stay at SRK and Gauri's luxurious Delhi home for one night.

And while they are there, they will also get:

A luxury car for pick-ups and drop-offs within the city.



A personalized welcome note from Gauri Khan.



A dinner which will include some of the favourite dishes of the Khan family.



A movie marathon of Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite films.



Personalized souvenirs as gifts from the Khan's.

The house, which is located in Delhi's Panchsheel Park, has art installations and regal decor, making it a mix between a museum and a palace.

It also has memorabilia from Shah Rukh's journey in the movies and the couple's life together with their family.

This means you will get to see their son Aryan’s first badminton racket, daughter Suhana’s make-up brushes, original negatives of Shah Rukh Khan’s favorite film...and, and...handmade cards exchanged by Shah Rukh and Gauri from when they were dating (I know, I KNOW).

Now, of course, you have to work for it. To get this unmissable chance, you have to send Airbnb a write-up on what an 'open arms welcome' means to you. By November 30.

To choose the winner, a committee has been setup, which includes Gauri Khan herself. The announcement regarding the same will be made on December 15.

If you're interested, which obviously you are, this is where you need to head.

You can watch this beautiful house-tour in the meanwhile and unleash your inner writer for this unbelievable opportunity. Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go and write an essay myself.