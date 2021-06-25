Shah Rukh Khan has a knack for being entertaining both on and off screen. The actor is known for his witty and sassy comments during interviews and his Twitter AMA sessions with his fans.

So when SRK announced that he would be doing an AMA session.

This could be the earliest #AskSrk I am doing. If like me you all are awake early let’s have a 15 minutes conversation. Love srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Twitter couldn't let go of such an opportunity and the responses were worth it.

Like the Mumbai rain. https://t.co/sBLT1lZmMf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Not inspiring but the truth….everybody who doesn’t do the work you are best at, knows how to do it better!!! https://t.co/YJdivWqprS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Loudspeakers make announcement….I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts….soon https://t.co/hrbYBhnRSF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

This burn has got to hurt

Jo kuch nahi karte….woh… https://t.co/kQl4jbdQ5v — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha https://t.co/fWZGQpVAyH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!! https://t.co/9ONJx8EhuX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

As we wait for SRK's next film, it's great to know that even after 30 years in the industry, the actor still hasn't lost his charm and his sense of humour.