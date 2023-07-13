To tell you the truth, there’s a high chance that SRK is a wizard. That man has some magic about him. He is the perfect concoction of wit, charm, humour, and empathy. He’s often hailed as the ‘King of Romance’. But most importantly, from what we’ve seen of him, he’s also a GOOD and HUMBLE person.

You know, in relationships, it’s hard to expect sheer perfection. Then comes SRK, with his eyes as deep as the ocean and words as flowy as a river, and you don’t know what to think or feel. Our favourite actor has set some really high expectations from a partner. The bar is so high that it almost feels unrealistic.

But before we go further, I need to make this clear that you wouldn’t find traits like loyalty and honesty included here. They are actually the bare minimum and can’t be hailed as something ‘dreamy’. Like, if you’re not even loyal to your partner, why are you even…

Keeping that aside, here’s why SRK is so dreamy for real:

1. When he speaks, you really want to listen

If you want to know about YOU..

We need @iamsrk to understand us..!

SRK in Ted Talks. #motivation by #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/9ypt0MbUDE — SRK TELUGU FC (@SRKTeluguFC) September 18, 2022

2. He owns every room he is in

My favourite part of today's event, Sharon Stone's reaction when she realised Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her.. We can't blame her, can we?#ShahRukhKhan#RedSeaIFF22 pic.twitter.com/9avyz9OItc — Ann (@Unreal_Ann) December 1, 2022

3. He’s well-read and looks beyond the differences and brackets world has created for us

During the Pathaan controversy, a video of SRK talking about his multi-religious upbringing went viral. His perspective made all the sense in the world.

Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk ) on respecting all the faiths of India. pic.twitter.com/RcHy4yIduK — Nehruvian (@_nehruvian) January 26, 2023

4. He’s a GOOD parent

5. His presence of mind is unmatchable

6. His eyes are as deep as the ocean

shah rukh khan conveys emotions through his eyes. pic.twitter.com/YhtTGs23sB — a (@SRKzAlinaa) June 13, 2023

7. He knows how to give it back

8. His sense of humour makes you cackle

9. He’s A TRUE DILLIWALA by heart

10. When he’s talking to you, it’s only YOU that matters and no one else

11. And the fact that he gets how important it is to just listen sometimes

Just listen without jumping to conlusions or offering solutions but LISTEN…

12. He will be your biggest cheerleader

13. And he knows how to be a best friend as well

There’s something about *being there* that SRK gets.

Dilwale | SRK Talking about Kajol pic.twitter.com/q1wzaXqFSd — Trian Fitr (@mpittrianf) October 25, 2015

14. It’s not like he doesn’t have his vices; he knows better than to impose them

Yes he lied, surrounded by a thick plume of smoke from his cancer stick!!! https://t.co/GmKlXV296K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

When someone asked him how to quit smoking:

Eh…you are looking for answers in the wrong place my friend. Best of luck with your endeavour. https://t.co/pl4Kgu4Jmh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

15. He knows how to not to take himself so seriously

16. His charming smile makes you go weak on the knees

17. He’s come from a humble background and reached the clouds, but is as rooted as ever

18. He doesn’t hold back his tears

19. He knows how to make one feel special

‘What makes a good partner’ doesn’t only constitute their behaviour JUST around you. It also matters how they treat other people, and when it comes to SRK, there’s a long list of celebrities recalling how he made them feel special.

Credits: YouTube

20. Even if they are meeting him for the first time

Consider Kapil Sharma’s Anecdote Of First Meeting With SRK the millionth reason to love King Khan.

Zakir Khan – YouTube

21. He is THE ‘King of Romance’

We love SRK for…Forever&Always.