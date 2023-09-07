SRK is ruling the big screen for the second time this year with Atlee’s directorial, Jawan. Today’s the first day of the release, and fans rushed to their nearby theatres during the early hours and celebrated the new film with houseful attendance, fireworks, cakes, dances, whistles, cheers, and more.

Credit: Free Press Journal

The reviews have also kicked in, promising slick action, compelling performances, and SRK perfectly packaged as the mass hero he is. The audience verdict is also all praises for Anirudh Ravichander’s background score.

While there were mixed opinions and cautious anticipation about the film’s music, fans are enthralled with how the gripping background score amplifies SRK and criticial moments in the movie. Here’s what people are saying:

Bollywood will know the might of @anirudhofficial BGM ! He will be the most wanted musician from today ! BGM – God level ! #Jawan — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) September 7, 2023

#Jawan will set the box-office on FIRE! #SRK’s style, swag, looks and dialogue delivery are terrific. Excellent and Heart-thumping BGM! A theatrical experience not to be missed. #JawanInCinemas #JawanReview — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) September 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Absolutely loved the first half! The background music was fantastic and SRK's entry was mind-blowing. The action scenes had me glued to the screen. Atlee has done a great job. BoyaAtlee, indeed! Can't wait for the second half. Who else is excited for the rest of the movie? #Jawan — RushLabs (@RushLab) September 7, 2023

#JawanReview: The Movie of the Year!



Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan deliver an action-packed masterpiece. 🔥



Jawan is an extraordinary work of art that captivates audiences from start to finish. The background music by Anirudh Ravichander is amazing! pic.twitter.com/89srmMcUHY — Ujwal Sharma (@Theujwalsharma) September 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Anirudh couldn't manage to get a blockbuster song like Jhoome Jo Pathaan, but the background music throughout JAWAN is BLOCKBUSTER! 🔥💥 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 7, 2023

Jawan movie is an absolute blockbuster Atlee's magic shines through every frame, and Anirudh's background music elevates it to another level. #Jawan #SRK #Atlee #Anirudh — Rajak (@a_rajak_) September 7, 2023

‘Jawan‘ is a sure-shot blockbuster of the year. When are you watching the film, or wait, are you even able to get the tickets?