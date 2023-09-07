SRK is ruling the big screen for the second time this year with Atlee’s directorial, Jawan. Today’s the first day of the release, and fans rushed to their nearby theatres during the early hours and celebrated the new film with houseful attendance, fireworks, cakes, dances, whistles, cheers, and more.
The reviews have also kicked in, promising slick action, compelling performances, and SRK perfectly packaged as the mass hero he is. The audience verdict is also all praises for Anirudh Ravichander’s background score.
While there were mixed opinions and cautious anticipation about the film’s music, fans are enthralled with how the gripping background score amplifies SRK and criticial moments in the movie. Here’s what people are saying:
‘Jawan‘ is a sure-shot blockbuster of the year. When are you watching the film, or wait, are you even able to get the tickets?