Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from the film ‘Jawan’.

Eight months after Pathaan’s record-breaking success, SRK has returned as a vigilante to rule the box office with Jawan. This Atlee’s directorial venture is a mass commercial entertainer with a meaningful message at its core.

Jawan is also SRK’s most political film to date. It weaves a powerful social commentary showcasing multiple sensitive issues rooted in reality, portraying how corrupt and hyper-capitalistic figures of power and authority have established a system that thrives on the oppression of the have-nots.

You also see a lot of SRK sprinkled across the film. Right at the beginning, he gives it back to the incessant ageist comments his trolls often reserve for him. There are dialogue references to older movies. And there are also, as we had already sensed from the trailer, subtle references to the infamous NCB controversy related to his son.

But the most important scene comes in the concluding scenes when we see SRK delivering a powerful monologue. When you watch the segment, it feels like the actor is breaking the fourth wall and directly addressing the audience, his fans, reminding them to exercise their right and power to vote and to vote judiciously. It becomes particularly symbolic, given we are gearing towards the 2024 general elections.

In his compelling wake-up call, he urges the audiences to ask, ask questions, ask people contesting for elections about what they are actually planning to do for us, for our kids, for employment, for healthcare, and for the progress of our nation for the next five years. He reminds people of the power of their fingers and prompts them to use it wisely.

Naturally, SRK’s powerful monologue has become the highlight of the film. People think it’s the actor finally breaking his silence and candidly stating his stance without directly saying it.

That speech SRK gives near the tail end of Jawan feels like something that could actually inspire and enact change when you’re watching it, that star power is crazy. — SRK Nephew / #GRETAfication (@KELVlN_FILTER) September 8, 2023

There is a point in #Jawan where SRK addresses the public, he essentially breaks the fourth wall. There is a seething anger and frustration in his delivery as he urges the public to raise their voice & question those in positions of power.



WE SEE WHAT YOU DID THERE SIR 💥 pic.twitter.com/YdsukQvvkd — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 7, 2023

To cut a long story short, #SRK𓃵 with this 5 minutes speech in #Jawaan did much more than what the opposition has done in the last 10 years. #kingforareason pic.twitter.com/rD7gMGwaSW — Abhishek Chatterjee (@ABshakeTweets) September 7, 2023

The best part about Shah Rukh's scene in Jawan where he asks people to use their brains before casting their vote is that neither side of the political spectrum can openly take offence to his speech. The ones who do get mad inadvertently admit to being, well, incompetent. — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) September 7, 2023

didn't breathe for a single second during srk's monologue in the second half. no preachy, holier-than-thou lines. no finger pointing (iykyk!!) to shame the viewer. all the right questions asked in a political film, at long last. and srk's GRIPPING dialogue delivery.



brilliant!🔥 — aalia⁷ | pro seokjin misser (@ambiverthijabi1) September 7, 2023

When SRK delivered this monologue whole theatre started clapping for about a minute .. such was the power of this scene and obviously SRK🔥🔥 #Jawan pic.twitter.com/8VcaE8whHj — Aryan Sharma (@aryan1754) September 7, 2023

Also, petition to make the SRK monologue to be played at every corner of the country before the next General Elections. #Jawan — Romit Raj (@romitandreas) September 7, 2023

do you all understand how much that SRK's monologue on election is to be used in the coming times.. that was so powerful, general elections next and what to see how much this one gets viral.

Hit right in the place!! #Jawan — diksha. (@ms_misfitt_) September 7, 2023

#SRK didn't get an opportunity to deliver a long monologue ever since this iconic scene in #ChakDeIndia.



However, @Atlee_dir grabbed the opportunity with both hands and gave him a strong anti-establishment message to deliver in #Jawan 👏pic.twitter.com/9giDx2b3v5 — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) September 8, 2023

No surprise SRK called himself the last of stars; the man KNOWS who he is and what’s his power!

