I was like around 10 or something, when I first watched the song, Main koi aisa geet gaaon, starring Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla on TV.

As a kid I was instantly captivated by the bright colours, the locations and obviously Juhi Chawla's expressions. She has been my favourite actor of all time.

Growing up, the song always gave me a happy feeling. It made me believe in love - love that is pure and sweet.

Bollywood might have given us several romantic songs that are beautiful and reinstate our faith in love. But there's an explicit and unmatched sweetness in Main koi aisa geet gaaon from Yes Boss.

Sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Alka Yagnik, it just gets stuck in your head and won't go away, no matter how much you try.

The moment I hear this song and visualise its scenes, I have a wide smile on my face. My heart feels the joy and I start singing:

Agar tum kaho....

Cuteness, innocence, expressions - little things about it make it our favourite.

Like yeah, it's cute when you see SRK running behind butterflies and wearing a bulb in his jacket to make Juhi smile.

It reminds you of all those dreamy kind of romantic things you'd do for someone you are in love with.

One of those light and breezy songs to listen to, it can surely brighten up a dull day and cheer you up.

Abhijeet Da even won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for this song.

Simple lyrics and beautiful picturisation are yet other reasons to fall in love with the song.

The purity and goodness of the 90s songs were unique. And this one speaks a lot about love and romance without even a bit of vulgarity.

This scene, for me particularly, would win against any other onscreen display of romance in Bollywood.

It is such a nostalgia reload to listen to it's sweet lyrics and happy tunes. Songs today could never give us music even close to this one.

You can listen to the song here.