Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release on the 28th of July this year. According to the trailer, the movie seems to have brought back the classic Dharma Production film aesthetic; the main leads wearing chiffon sarees, high neck sweaters with a mandatory romantic scene in snowy mountains. But Twitter has spotted a still from RRKPK’s song Tum Kya Mile that has made fans question whether this style of romance is still relevant.
Twitter user and pop culture writer Ria Chopra wrote about the still and said that Ranveer Singh’s reaction and expression towards Alia Bhatt’s very-OG-Dharma-Productions-style hair flip is just not conveying the chemistry between the two. It seems others have also chimed in and noticed the lack of romance and authenticity; Here, take a look at how people have responded to this epic observation;
The truth is, we may have transcended the chiffon saree in the snow romance genre.