Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release on the 28th of July this year. According to the trailer, the movie seems to have brought back the classic Dharma Production film aesthetic; the main leads wearing chiffon sarees, high neck sweaters with a mandatory romantic scene in snowy mountains. But Twitter has spotted a still from RRKPK’s song Tum Kya Mile that has made fans question whether this style of romance is still relevant.

exact second I realized this Rocky Rani song is NOT IT is this moment when Ranveer visibly cringes back to avoid Alia's hair from hitting his face… in a true filmi romance the hero would allow her hair to hit him…. maybe even throw in a deep sniff… this is not my Bollywood pic.twitter.com/6B66r22UwE — Ria Chopra 🐍 (@riachops) June 28, 2023

Twitter user and pop culture writer Ria Chopra wrote about the still and said that Ranveer Singh’s reaction and expression towards Alia Bhatt’s very-OG-Dharma-Productions-style hair flip is just not conveying the chemistry between the two. It seems others have also chimed in and noticed the lack of romance and authenticity; Here, take a look at how people have responded to this epic observation;

this can't be the same Karan Johar who made Suraj Hua Maddham — Ria Chopra 🐍 (@riachops) June 28, 2023

SRK would have eaten a whole mouthful of hair before he ever leaned back like that and Kajol would’ve found a way to tilt her head in a way that would let her make eye contact with the hero like I’m sorry but these two simply do not have the range. https://t.co/WvOw4eJIj1 — navi l roy family attorney (@ljabwemetl) June 28, 2023

No Indian actor, actress, director producer or any film will ever come close to this. The bar is too high and they can't even touch that in their dreams. https://t.co/moXzCPxUDx pic.twitter.com/vLoy9oOjWj — Aditya🦀 (@NOTaCELEB2_) June 28, 2023

not to be pompous but- her hair is always meant to slap his face https://t.co/e6aLzA1IEq pic.twitter.com/DIQgbb0S2X — Star Crossed Era (@OfSrkajol) June 28, 2023

in srk songs you can never get an awkward still like this. there's this spontaneity & conviction in how he creates romance. he's both an actor & director on screen. it's not just about opening arms wide apart. when srk performs a song his eyes, hair, his sweater, all play a role https://t.co/prSJsXRvwi — 🏵𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘩🐝 (@peayouh) June 28, 2023

I honestly don't think the new lot in Bollywood can do romance the way SRK-Kajol (and others) did. If people wonder why some of us are obsessed with SRK-Kajol this is why. Their chemistry was so natural. You truly believed they were in love and couldn't help falling yourself. https://t.co/09dcamsNXT — TheTzarina (@return_to_hades) June 28, 2023

Feel like if ranveer had a softer look, the chemistry wouldnt have been as terrible to look at. Band Baja Baraat or preferably Dil Dhadakne Do’s Ranveer Singh might have worked. https://t.co/2Aa5u5EK5n pic.twitter.com/n3sLec7Rto — batakhmaaz (@batakhmaaz_) June 28, 2023

Ranveer seems to be fighting a constant urge to say Tadad tadad tadad https://t.co/XafiqTMuqv — Angel 🍂 (@_angel_905) June 30, 2023

Alia is crazy awkward and clunky in this entire song- like she's forcibly doing everything https://t.co/rRU72IKhfI — aunty national (@shaheepaneer) June 28, 2023

Legit recalled Srk songs …that guy literally stood there facing the hair hits of actresses and still gave romantic expressions 😭😭 https://t.co/5wnv5nN9dW — 🌻 (@RaniSahibaaa) June 28, 2023

Disgrace to SRK's legacy, to the Sooraj Huwa Madham memory, to the high-neck-guy-and-chiffon-saree-girl-in-freezing-cold romance! https://t.co/mIMhjtQ2XJ — Hija Kamran (@hijakamran) June 28, 2023

and she is visiblyyyyy leaning back and away from him too because apparently even THAT was more comfortable/natural than to let ANY CRUMB of romance flow ugh why is this all so forced and awkward and tragic https://t.co/qTssoS4EV1 pic.twitter.com/jWPg0BWlWi — P // 🏳️‍🌈 (they/them) (@pratzhell) June 29, 2023

I'm sorry but Ranveer and Alia look like siblings and this whole movie looks like an incest fantasy from Indian Wattpad to me. I cannot https://t.co/vmeIPWEhTW — Lakshita Shankar (@laksh02shankar) June 28, 2023

The truth is, we may have transcended the chiffon saree in the snow romance genre.