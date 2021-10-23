The iconic love story of Bollywood, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, was released in 1995, and it's never getting old. The evergreen movie, even after 26 years, is still running in theatres.

Now for the DDLJ fans out there, we have good news for you! The movie is coming back to you. 

DDLJ
Source: Tribune India

Yes! Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical is being produced by Yash Raj Films.

The movie is being adapted into a Broadway musical and will be directed by none other than Aditya Chopra.

Aditya Chopra says, "Western musical theatre and Indian films are two long lost lovers separated in time," who is all set to make his Broadway debut as a director.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Source: Twitter

Fans are already excited about this and can't wait to see the musical version of the movie. 

Honestly, how excited are you about this one?