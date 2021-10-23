The iconic love story of Bollywood, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, was released in 1995, and it's never getting old. The evergreen movie, even after 26 years, is still running in theatres.

Now for the DDLJ fans out there, we have good news for you! The movie is coming back to you.

Yes! Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical is being produced by Yash Raj Films.

The movie is being adapted into a Broadway musical and will be directed by none other than Aditya Chopra.

Aditya Chopra says, "Western musical theatre and Indian films are two long lost lovers separated in time," who is all set to make his Broadway debut as a director.

Fans are already excited about this and can't wait to see the musical version of the movie.

#AdityaChopra will mark his debut as a director on Broadway as he is set to direct #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge again after 26 years! Titled Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical, it is opening on Broadway in 2022 and is being produced by #YashRajFilms https://t.co/fBcBmNFmSa pic.twitter.com/nEupfjrl2H — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 22, 2021

Most popular Indian movie worldwide ❤ — Harry. (@Iamharry007) October 22, 2021

This is fantastic!! So exciting!! — Maryam Khan 🇱🇷🇮🇹 (@Devoted2SRK) October 22, 2021

How fitting that the first Indian film being adapted into a Broadway Musical is DDLJ! Way too excited for this! 🤩❤️#DDLJ #Broadway https://t.co/Tdf7gPudCK — Chandini Bhambhani (@ChandiniB) October 22, 2021

This is wonderful! Can’t wait to see it🥰 — Tina Palmese (@Tina_Palmese) October 22, 2021

Oh man A ddlj musical? THIS IS WHAT I CAME FOR i always think about this!!!!! Now it is here!!!! — Sujata - TLH✨ (@thkrstnee) October 22, 2021

❤️ Come Fall in Love - DDLJ the musical oh my god ❤️ This has made me so happyyyyyyy! Thank you @yrf 🥺 — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) October 22, 2021

What!!! — a greatest srkian (@RSAlvi3) October 22, 2021

SHAH RUKH KHAN pic.twitter.com/oO7bgQNaR4 — Dilse FAN (@dilsefan1) October 22, 2021

Super excited!! Hope you guys come to Tampa! Lot of Indians in the area! — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) October 22, 2021

Most beautiful and biggest blockbuster of YRF can't wait for Pathan..😍 — Shah Rukh Khan (@Sandeep35197629) October 22, 2021

Sounds Exciting. We look forward to fall in love again. Or Expecting the love for New Generation. Waiting to witness it again differently — purvin unadkat (@nivrup) October 23, 2021

My 12 yr old cousin posted that she is very excited about DDLJ broadway musical adaptation. Her whole age group is obsessed with SRK classics (mainly KKHH, K3G and DDLJ) here. it just amazes me tbh! — 𝒞𝒽𝑒𝓇 (@sugarandsp1ce) October 23, 2021

This is fantastic!! So exciting!! — Maryam Khan 🇱🇷🇮🇹 (@Devoted2SRK) October 22, 2021

I know I’ll be looking for Suhana to be on stage in some kind of role in one or more #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge shows. All the best to everyone involved in the project. #AdityaChopra — Lina (@ShahRukhsWorld) October 22, 2021

Honestly, how excited are you about this one?

