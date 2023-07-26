Raja Rani – the 1973 romantic drama made the audience fall in love with the quirky plotline and unique characters. The protagonist, Raja (Rajesh Khanna), as a small-time thief in the movie, carries his character with liveliness.
However, little did we know that his character, in a scene, breaks into a house. And well, the house needs no introduction!
Sukanya Verma, a social media user, took to her social media account and shared interesting trivia from the iconic movie. She mentioned how the character in the movie sets out to rob a house and the mansion that catches his attention is now Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat.
She also wrote that would an 8-year-old SRK imagine that it’s going to be his future house, while watching the movie?
Interestingly, the tinsel town’s badshah also quoted Rajesh Khanna’s ‘kutti cheez’ catchphrase from this movie, in his Happy New Year movie.
Apart from this, there are several other movies that have been shot at his bungalow.
Here’s the tweet:
King Khan, take a bow!