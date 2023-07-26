Raja Rani – the 1973 romantic drama made the audience fall in love with the quirky plotline and unique characters. The protagonist, Raja (Rajesh Khanna), as a small-time thief in the movie, carries his character with liveliness.

However, little did we know that his character, in a scene, breaks into a house. And well, the house needs no introduction!

Credits: YouTube

Sukanya Verma, a social media user, took to her social media account and shared interesting trivia from the iconic movie.  She mentioned how the character in the movie sets out to rob a house and the mansion that catches his attention is now Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat.

Credits: YouTube

She also wrote that would an 8-year-old SRK imagine that it’s going to be his future house, while watching the movie?

Credits: YouTube

Interestingly, the tinsel town’s badshah also quoted Rajesh Khanna’s ‘kutti cheez’ catchphrase from this movie, in his Happy New Year movie.

Credits: Netflix

Apart from this, there are several other movies that have been shot at his bungalow.

Here’s the tweet:

King Khan, take a bow!