Raja Rani – the 1973 romantic drama made the audience fall in love with the quirky plotline and unique characters. The protagonist, Raja (Rajesh Khanna), as a small-time thief in the movie, carries his character with liveliness.

However, little did we know that his character, in a scene, breaks into a house. And well, the house needs no introduction!

Credits: YouTube

Sukanya Verma, a social media user, took to her social media account and shared interesting trivia from the iconic movie. She mentioned how the character in the movie sets out to rob a house and the mansion that catches his attention is now Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat.

Credits: YouTube

She also wrote that would an 8-year-old SRK imagine that it’s going to be his future house, while watching the movie?

Credits: YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the tinsel town’s badshah also quoted Rajesh Khanna’s ‘kutti cheez’ catchphrase from this movie, in his Happy New Year movie.

Credits: Netflix

Apart from this, there are several other movies that have been shot at his bungalow.

You'll probably know this…Tezaab, Angaar and some of SRK's own movies features Mannat too. — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) July 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the tweet:

Rajesh Khanna's thief in Raja Rani sets out to rob a house. And guess whose iconic mansion catches his eye? Back then would a 8-yr-old @iamsrk imagine yeh mera future ghar hai or I'll be quoting Kaka's kutti cheez catchphrase here in my Happy New Year. What a story, King Khan. pic.twitter.com/WapzXUffE9 — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) July 25, 2023

King Khan, take a bow!