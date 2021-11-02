Shah Rukh Khan is amazing. I don't even care what your opinion is on this. But you either agree with me here or you have never been more wrong in your life. SRK looks like a god, he acts better than one and when he speaks, you just feel smarter listening to him.

He is so articulate, most of us wish we had that kind of clarity in life. Case in point, this excerpt from an interview with Ankur Pathak, where the King of Bollywood talks about the crowd outside his house and why people will watch him as long as movies are made!

When a film does well, there are 700 (people), when it doesn't, there are lesser. And it's been so many years. They are still out there. That's a reality, not a delusion.

- Shah Rukh Khan

What Shah Rukh Khan told me in an interview in July 2016.



Crowd outside Mannat, Oct 2021. pic.twitter.com/4gwrPgUnSD — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) October 30, 2021

People love SRK. He taught us romance and love and you can see that from the support he gets.

When @iamsrk was asked if he's being delusional about the love at his doorstep.



Shah Rukh - And its been so many years, they are still out there. That's a reality not delusion. #AryanKhan https://t.co/AiQvWODsin — Sharmeen Hakim (@CourtUnquote) October 30, 2021

The way he speaks, I don't even sense arrogance, it's all matter of fact https://t.co/OaACHohApd — Asheema (@Tontangbi) October 30, 2021

Clarity of thought that I dream to reach. https://t.co/brzDr1vxAy — Yash (@yashtheacc) October 30, 2021

okay but the way he speaks. his thoughts are so clear and well framed. god me when https://t.co/heQ0CWNu0V — biloti (@chickenkabab) October 30, 2021

He's right. We are going to watch him when he's on our TVs, in our theatres. When he isn't, we are going to talk about him, write about him. It's been like that since any of us can actually remember and it's unlikely to ever change.