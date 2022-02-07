The singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar passed away yesterday and the country grieved her death. Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and others, came to pay last respects at the icon's funeral. In fact, PM Modi also paid his respects to the nation's nightingale. 

However, it was actor Shah Rukh Khan's gesture for the late singer that touched everyone's hearts. 

SRK at Lata's funeral
Source: DNA India

In photos that have now gone viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan was seen reading a dua, accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani, who folded her hands in prayer.  

Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani
Source: Aaj Tak

Netizens called it the true spirit of India's cultural diversity, that transcends barriers and religions, and there was an overwhelming support and appreciation for SRK on Twitter:

At a time when religious turmoil is all around us in the country, this feels like a true reminder of not just SRK's greatness, but India's true essence too. 

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest with complete state honors.