The singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar passed away yesterday and the country grieved her death. Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and others, came to pay last respects at the icon's funeral. In fact, PM Modi also paid his respects to the nation's nightingale.

Paid my last respects to Lata Didi in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3oKNLaMySB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

However, it was actor Shah Rukh Khan's gesture for the late singer that touched everyone's hearts.

In photos that have now gone viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan was seen reading a dua, accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani, who folded her hands in prayer.

Netizens called it the true spirit of India's cultural diversity, that transcends barriers and religions, and there was an overwhelming support and appreciation for SRK on Twitter:

Shah Rukh Khan reading a Dua

Shah Rukh Khan Blowing on #LataDidi

for blessings in the Next Life .



Shah Rukh Khan Showing Us How Pure The Man is ..



Haters Your hatred and negitivity will never ever bring #ShahRukhKhan down . pic.twitter.com/YYc9C6SJ5n — MASRUR SRKian (@Masrur2srk_) February 6, 2022

No superstar can ever come close to #SRK

I repeat no one. pic.twitter.com/P4V6KQQNvG — AMAAN (@amaan0409) February 6, 2022

What a beautiful picture, perfectly describes India. The way #SRK paid last respect to #LataMangeshkar ji is just!! ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/STiUAXkEVk — Shahbaaz (@_BeingShahbaaz) February 6, 2022

Only you can with grace and love making dua and reciting a prayer #SRK for the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/5z1WH59Edx — mridula chakraborty.🇮🇳 (@mridula2c) February 7, 2022

#SRK has always overcome and risen above hate. Nothing has stopped him to go with his faith and belief. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/VNtKhl2jzy — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) February 6, 2022

Ishwar Allah tere naam,⁰sabko sanmati de bhagwan

🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/qIckax0T9x — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) February 6, 2022

“For you your religion, for me my religion” Something about coexistence gives me so much peace #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/SdWbLpr3Me — Salman (@SalmanZeydi) February 7, 2022

At a time when religious turmoil is all around us in the country, this feels like a true reminder of not just SRK's greatness, but India's true essence too.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest with complete state honors.