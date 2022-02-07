The singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar passed away yesterday and the country grieved her death. Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and others, came to pay last respects at the icon's funeral. In fact, PM Modi also paid his respects to the nation's nightingale.
Paid my last respects to Lata Didi in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3oKNLaMySB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022
However, it was actor Shah Rukh Khan's gesture for the late singer that touched everyone's hearts.
In photos that have now gone viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan was seen reading a dua, accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani, who folded her hands in prayer.
Netizens called it the true spirit of India's cultural diversity, that transcends barriers and religions, and there was an overwhelming support and appreciation for SRK on Twitter:
MY INDIA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BPRIKA8wNw— Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) February 6, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan reading a Dua— MASRUR SRKian (@Masrur2srk_) February 6, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan Blowing on #LataDidi
for blessings in the Next Life .
Shah Rukh Khan Showing Us How Pure The Man is ..
Haters Your hatred and negitivity will never ever bring #ShahRukhKhan down . pic.twitter.com/YYc9C6SJ5n
No superstar can ever come close to #SRK— AMAAN (@amaan0409) February 6, 2022
I repeat no one. pic.twitter.com/P4V6KQQNvG
What a beautiful picture, perfectly describes India. The way #SRK paid last respect to #LataMangeshkar ji is just!! ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/STiUAXkEVk— Shahbaaz (@_BeingShahbaaz) February 6, 2022
This picture speaks for itself.— Raja Syed Rather (@Rajasyedrather) February 7, 2022
No Hate Can Conquer This.#LataMangeshkarDeath #SRK #india pic.twitter.com/rmjee747hq
Only you can with grace and love making dua and reciting a prayer #SRK for the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/5z1WH59Edx— mridula chakraborty.🇮🇳 (@mridula2c) February 7, 2022
#SRK has always overcome and risen above hate. Nothing has stopped him to go with his faith and belief. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/VNtKhl2jzy— JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) February 6, 2022
Ishwar Allah tere naam,⁰sabko sanmati de bhagwan— Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) February 6, 2022
🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/qIckax0T9x
In these times, this in itself is a statement. @iamsrk #LataMangeshkar #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Zcbpw9p1Vu— Suvojit (@suvojitc) February 6, 2022
Huge Respect for u @iamsrk sir !! #ShahRukhKhan 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/amAXzyKW1m— Being_Aarohi (@Officialaarohi2) February 6, 2022
“For you your religion, for me my religion” Something about coexistence gives me so much peace #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/SdWbLpr3Me— Salman (@SalmanZeydi) February 7, 2022
At a time when religious turmoil is all around us in the country, this feels like a true reminder of not just SRK's greatness, but India's true essence too.
Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest with complete state honors.