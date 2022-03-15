When it comes to Bollywood celebrities, we know about their talent, but there is a lot more to them than meets the eye! Like the fact that many of them are recipients of honorary doctorate degrees in various fields.

Well, here is a list of just this. Read on.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has more than one doctoral certificate. The actor had a doctorate in Arts and Culture from The University of Bedfordshire and a degree of Doctor Honoris Causa (Honorary Doctorate) from La Trobe University before he got a Doctorate degree in Philanthropy from the University of Law, London in April 5, 2019.

2. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has an Honorary Doctorate of Law by the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada for his outstanding work in the film industry and contribution to social work.

3. Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi's talent knows no bounds so it isn't surprising to know that the actor has five doctorate certificates at the moment. Institutions such as Jadavpur University, Leeds Metropolitan University, Jamia Milia University and Simon Fraser University have all awarded her with doctorates. And her most recent one is from TERI University for her contribution to the world of entertainment.

4. Sharmila Tagore

Veteran actor and bong beauty received an Honorary Doctorate of Arts by the Edinburgh Napier University for her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema back in 2012.

5. Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan has also received a doctorate certificate for her contribution to the Indian cinema along with portraying female strength excellently on screen. She was awarded a Doctor of Arts Honoris Causa (Honorary Doctorate) degree by Rai University in 2015.

6. A.R. Rahman

Legendary singer and composer A.R. Rahman has an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Miami as well as one from Berklee College of Music.

7. Amitabh Bachchan

Mr. Bachchan has a total of eight honorary degrees from institutions around the world. His most recent one though, is from Rabindra Bharati University, which he received in 2018.

8. Shilpa Shetty

In 2007, actor Shilpa Shetty received an Honorary Doctorate by The Leeds Metropolitan University, UK for her outstanding contribution to cultural diversity.

9. Vir Das

Vir Das is the first Indian Comedian to receive an honorary certificate. He was awarded with a doctorate honour from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois in 2018 for his achievements in the world of performing arts.

10. Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra was honoured with a doctorate degree at the Bareilly International University back in 2017.

Weather Gods and Goddesses, please do your thing and clear the skies... I really need to get to Bareilly! #FogLockDown #ThisCantbeHappening — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 24, 2017

Did you know about these celebs' doctoral certificates?