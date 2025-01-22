After all the rush and hype, Coldplay is finally in India! The Grammy-winning band has completed its first leg of the tour in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, performing at DY Patil Stadium. Their return to India was nothing less than spectacular after a gap of 9 years, leaving all their fans mesmerized. Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, was buzzing like never before. After all, it is not every day you get to witness Chris Martin and his magical band perform under Indian skies.

The concert wasn’t just a musical spectacle – it was a star-studded event with Bollywood stars and icons adding an extra sparkle to the night. Here are our favorite celebs who also enjoyed the magic of Coldplay along with thousands of audiences.

Shreya Ghoshal

The singer was seen attending the concert with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, and her 70-year-old father, Bishwajit Ghoshal, and couldn’t stop her tears when the band was playing.

Sharing on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “Just pure love for @coldplay. Swipe till the last video to know everything 😬😬 My second concert of the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience. Couldn’t stop my tears for Fix You!

My 70+ year-old dad @bishwajitghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and @shiladitya relive all our memories once again which have ruled our lives growing up. 😍😍😍”

Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar

The cricket legend was a Coldplay fan as he was spotted attending the event with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. The fans couldn’t stop chanting “Sachin, Sachin”, overshadowing the music briefly. Fans went into a frenzy when Sachin, who was seated on a balcony, raised his hand and waved in appreciation, acknowledging the crowd’s tremendous enthusiasm.

Vijay Varma

The Mirzapur star was also spotted grooving to the music of the band.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal and her love for the band was visible in her recent Instagram post, where she posted a video of her enjoying “Yellow” among other snippets of the concert. She added in her caption, ✨C O L D P L A Y ✨ Cause you’re a sky full of stars, You’re a sky full of stars….. SUCH A HEAVENLY VIEW ❤️💃🕺🪩👯‍♂️🥰.” She also listed the concert under the hashtag #didsomethingialwayswantedtodo, showcasing her fangirl side.

Suhana Khan, AbRam And Gauri Khan

King Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan attended the Coldplay concert with her BFF Navya Nanda, brother AbRam, mother Gauri Khan, and other family and friends. She shared glimpses of her enjoying the atmosphere, captioning “take me back to the start”. Chris Martin gave a shout-out to the actor saying, “King Khan Forever”, and the whole stadium erupted into a loud cheer.

Vikramaditya Motwane

Black Warrant and Lootera director Vikramaditya Motwane was also witness of the band’s performance as he shared some beautiful pictures of the concert on his Instagram feed.

Viswanathan Anand

The Coldplay concert in Mumbai saw chess legend Viswanathan Anand in attendance, proving that music knows no boundaries. The Grandmaster posted a reel on his Instagram, a compilation of moments with his family. His presence at the event was a delightful surprise, showing that even grandmasters aren’t immune to the magic of Coldplay’s melodies.

Kusha Kapila

Content creator and actress Kusha Kapila attended the concert, sharing her excitement on social media with the caption, “And it was indeed all yellow.” Sharing snippets online, she perfectly captured the joy and enthusiasm that Coldplay’s music evokes.

Kajal Aggarwal

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and his spouse, Gautam Kitchlu, attended the third day of Coldplay’s performance in Mumbai on January 21. She praised Coldplay’s opening singer and lyricist Jasleen Royal. The star posted a few photos from her performance with Coldplay and shared a picture of herself kissing her husband on social media to show how happy she was. “@coldplay What a spectacle! How amazing are you, @jasleenroyal? #loveistheanswer”, she added.

Papon

Singer Papon, juggling his hectic performance schedule, made time to attend the show. Known for his soulful voice, Papon admired his fans for getting through all the hassle of attending his concert. Sharing videos, he captioned, “Managed to do this between gigs and touring! This one was for my son Puhor! Moments of Joy! And this made me feel more grateful to my fans, who make it to concerts through long queues and traffic to stand for us for so long! It’s easier to be on stage! 🤪My back gave up! But moments to cherish for ever! 😫😀❤️”

Patralekhaa

The Citylights star couldn’t contain her excitement during the concert and sang along with the band. Later on her Instagram handle, she shared that their music has been a constant companion in her life since 2009, making the live experience all the more meaningful for her.

Anushka Sen

Young actress and social media star Anushka Sen posted a reel captioned “I can’t believe I watched Coldplay perform. This is genuinely an experience that I will forever cherish. So so proud that @jasleenroyal opened the show for them!!! Thank you @coldplay for this unbelievable night. 💜🧿”

Coldplay concerts are known for being more than just performances—they’re experiences that stay with you forever. The evening was a reminder that no matter the fame, everyone in that stadium was there for the same reason: to be swept away by Coldplay’s spellbinding music. The band will head to Ahmedabad to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.