Humankind’s quest to explore the moon dates back to the space race days between the United States of America and the Soviet Union during the 1960s. In 1959, the Soviet Lunar Program launched Luna 1, and it became the first spacecraft to reach Earth’s moon’s vicinity. Last week, India became the first country to land on the south pole of our moon as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

There’s something so ethereally mysterious about the moon that is just supremely fascinating. Did you know that one can buy land on Earth’s natural satellite? According to the lunar registry, it costs around ₹1758.75 to purchase one acre plot (approximately 43,560 sq. feet, or 4,047 sq. meters) on the moon. Apparently, a lot of celebrities are already doing that. Take a look:

1. Shah Rukh Khan

It is widely reported that SRK owns a piece of land on the moon. Apparently, the actor himself revealed the same in an interview with Zee News in 2009.

“An Australian lady buys a little land on the moon for me every year on my birthday. She has been buying it for a while now, and I get these certificates from the Lunar Republic Society. She writes me colourful emails (in the sense one line is red, one is blue and so on). I feel blessed to have the love of so many people worldwide” he reportedly said.

2. Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput had a profound fascination with the moon and the infinite space. He reportedly even owned a Meade 14″ LX-600, a really advanced telescope and would gaze at Saturn’s rings.

He owned a plot in a region called the Mare Muscoviense, or the “Sea of Muscovy”. Reportedly, he had purchased the lunar land for ₹55 Lakh in 2018.

3. Tom Cruise

According to a 2014 report by the Daily Mail UK, Dennis Hope, a former car salesman claimed to have sold acres of plot on the moon to scores of Hollywood stars, including Tom Cruise. He said he had utilised a loophole in the 1967 UN Outer Space treaty and got ownership of the lunar landscape, which he then sold in a local bar and via the Internet, and made millions.

4. Nicole Kidman

It is widely reported that Nicole Kidman, an American-Australian actress and producer, owns a piece of land on the moon.

5. ​Priyanka Chahar Choudhary​

A renowned Hindi TV serial Udaariyan star and former Bigg Boss finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reportedly owns a piece of land. Apparently, it was gifted to her by a fan.

6. Ankit Gupta​

Not just Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, but her Udaariyan co-star and former BB 16 contestant, Ankit Gupta also reportedly owns a piece on lunar land. Like Choudhary, it was gifted to him by a fan.

The idea of owning a lunar land sure seems fascinating. Would you be interested in the same?