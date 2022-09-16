There are actors and then there is Bollywood’s King Of Romance, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan. Not just Shah Rukh as an actor has garnered his millions fans since three decades, the superstar is undoubtedly one of the best orators in our country. Outstanding vocabulary? Check. Articulated thoughts? Check. Witty sense of humour? Check.

Be it Shah Rukh Khan’s interviews in the media or any speech that he has given on public platforms, he keeps wooing the audience with his words and you end up admiring him more and more.

SRK has taught us about love both on-screen and off-screen and we have proof of it.

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan sharing his thoughts on love during the 2017 TED Talk in Vancouver, Canada has caught our attention on Twitter. And his words are quite inspiring.

In the clip posted by a Twitter user, @belikesami, SRK, the charming man that he is, can be seen imbibing the idea that ‘love triumphs all’. The superstar termed love as the “oldest and the simplest emotion known to mankind”. Here’s what he said:

I have learnt that whatever moves you, whatever urges you to create, to build, whatever keeps you from failing, whatever helps you survive is perhaps the oldest and the simplest emotion known to mankind, and that is love. SHah rukh khan

Shah Rukh then recites famous poet Sant Kabir Das’ couplet, Pothi Padh Padh Jag Mua…

Netizens are loving the video, ‘coz why not?

I can literally listen to him talking all day…his intelligence and the words he chose to express his thoughts, it’s so attractive and i just love him! @s_Aanchal_208

The Best Speaker

And that is Shah Rukh Khan, ladies & gentlemen. You can literally listen to him all day. Take a bow, SRK.