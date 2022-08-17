Imagine giving your heart and soul to a project, and you never get a chance to watch it. Think of not reading your work before submitting it to the editor. Urghhh, pretty unfair, right? However, a few Bollywood celebs have this liberty as they don't watch their movies.

1. Kareena Kapoor

It is reported that Kareena aka Bebo doesn't like watching her movies. Recently, Karan Johar asked Bebo on Koffee with Karan whether she will watch Laal Singh Chaddha, as he claimed Kareena is not critical of the success or failure of the film, she doesn’t care, she is lost in her universe. Here's what Kareena said:

I am always nervous about my movies. I see the film but I want to see it after 4-5 months.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK in one of his interviews shared that he doesn't watch the film if he has not enjoyed the process of making it.

I don’t see myself as people see me. In fact, I don’t even see my films. I watch them only at technical levels like I saw 'Fan'. I haven’t seen a movie of mine on television either. There are so many of my movies that I haven’t seen. I am not a fan of myself.

3. Saif Ali Khan

When Saif was once asked if he enjoys watching his own movies, here's what he said:

Barring a few, I don’t watch my own films. In fact, I have never watched Hindi films. To me, it’s a bit too much like work. At times I see films to check out how handsome an actor looked or how that star dances. I live on foreign television.

4. Boman Irani

While Boman Irani has entertained us with some mega hits movies like 3 idiots and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, he prefers not to watch his movies.

I don’t watch my films because I can’t see myself on screen. I am very critical about of myself.

5. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is very selective with the movies he chooses to watch. He sometimes doesn't even watch his own films as feels it is a waste of time (we surely felt the same while watching Kabir Singh lol).

There are some films of my own I won't waste time watching as they don't do it for me. Sometimes I watch a film and realise it wasn't the kind of film I would go to the theatre for.

6. Imran Khan

Imran Khan who wooed our hearts with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na avoids watching his movies for this reason:

I don’t watch my films. I watched Jaane Tu… a year after its release. Whenever I watch my films, I always feel that something could have been different; some scenes could be more perfect, and so on. So I avoid watching my films.

7. Vidya Balan

Vidya rarely watches the final cut of the movie and doesn't really talk about it.

I don’t watch the monitor on set so I never know what I’m shooting. I don’t watch my films during the editing stage. I watch the final film. When I watch it the first time, I’m only watching myself. That I can’t help. If the director asks me, how I found a film, I say I don’t know.

8. Jimmy Shergill

Jimmy Shergill seems to be really critical of his work and that's one of the reasons he chooses not to watch his films.

I am my biggest critic. I am very critical of my work. I do films that get highly appreciated by everyone, but I still feel I could have done it better. I have that issue. That's the reason I don't watch my films. No matter how big a film it might be, I don't watch my films.

