There's no doubt that our film industry is one of the largest film industries in the world. Needless to mention, several celebrities from our film fraternity have achieved a number of benchmarks and made tremendous records along the way. Here are the celebrities who hold 'Guinness World Records' under their names.

Let's check them out, shall we?

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Is it even possible to start any film-related list and not talk about the king of romance? The actor, known for his impeccable acting skills, also holds a world record. In 2013, he topped the Forbes List of highest-earning Bollywood actors with estimated earnings of ₹220 crores.

2. Sonakshi Sinha

The actor, along with several other women participants, participated in an initiative and had set a record for ‘most people painting their fingernails at the same time’ in 2016. Reportedly, over 1328 women took part in the competition.

3. Abhishek Bachchan

Delhi-6 in 2009. Reportedly, the actor defeated Will Smith, who had also attended three press events within two hours in 2004. Earlier, this record was held by German actors Daniel Brühl and Jürgen Vogel. That's right, this talented actor holds a world record for making the maximum public appearances in different cities within 12 hours, during the promotions of his moviein 2009. Reportedly, the actor defeated Will Smith, who had also attended three press events within two hours in 2004. Earlier, this record was held by German actors Daniel Brühl and Jürgen Vogel.

4. Katrina Kaif

The actor, who is one of the most famous celebrities across the world, also made an entry in the world records as the highest-earning Bollywood actor with an earning of ₹63.75 crores in 2013.

5. Amitabh Bachchan

Known for his baritone voice, this megastar holds a world record for singing Hanuman Chalisa along with 19 other well-known singers, including Kailash Kher, Prasoon Joshi, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Sukhwinder Singh, Suresh Wadkar and Udit Narayan.

6. Asha Bhonsle

This iconic singer, who has been a part of several famous songs, made a world record for singing the maximum single studio recordings in 2011. As per reports, she has sung around 11,000 songs including solos, duets and chorus-backed songs in over twenty languages since 1947.

7. Kumar Sanu

Known for his brilliant voice and a series of iconic songs, the playback singer apparently has his name in the world book records for recording a whopping 28 songs in a single day. Now, that's mind-blowing!

8. Lata Mangeshkar

There's no doubt that this legendary singer gave us numerous soul-soothing songs throughout her glorious career. In fact, she also has her name registered in the world records. Yes, that's right. In 1974, she was listed as the most recorded artist. However, the claim was contested by Mohammed Rafi. Even though the records book listed her name, it also mentioned Rafi’s claim. In 1991, her entry was officially removed.

Did you already know about these actors and their Guinness World Records?