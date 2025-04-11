Okay wait, is this really happening or are we all just collectively manifesting too hard?

So here’s the tea: Shah Rukh Khan – yes, THE King of Bollywood, the man who made you believe in love, rain, and arms-wide-open entrances – might finally be walking the Met Gala red carpet in 2025. And not just that. Rumour has it he could be teaming up with none other than Sabyasachi. The drip is already too strong. The chaos started when DietSabya (aka Bollywood’s favorite fashion watchdog) dropped a cryptic post on Insta that read:

No names. No tags. But it was enough to send desi fashion Twitter, Reddit, and literally everyone with a brain into full detective mode. The most popular guess? SRK + Sabya. And honestly, we see it. The elegance, legacy and sheer drama!

Let’s not forget that SRK has been painfully missing from the Met scene all these years. While Priyanka and Deepika have been serving looks in New York, our King has stayed low-key. But this year’s theme – “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a dress code called “The Garden of Time” feels tailor-made for the cinematic legend. We’re already imagining the fit: a black-on-black sherwani situation? Beaded floral embroidery? A dramatic cape? Sabyasachi jewels? STOP.

The Met Gala 2025 will be co-chaired by Pharrell, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton, and honorary co-chair LeBron James. But if SRK really shows up, there’s only one person people are gonna be looking at. Period.