The most awaited flick of the year, Pathaan has hit our screens and I’m waiting my turn to buy the tickets and watch the movie. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles, the movie has changed the atmosphere for Bollywood.

After his vanvas, SRK is back with an action-packed movie, and safe to say, he looks super hot in it.

Amidst all the curiosity about the movie, we cinephiles cannot wait to know every bit of Pathaan. And this connection between Hrithik’s War and Pathaan will amp up your excitement more!

War and Pathaan both being the part of the spy universe of YRF have a connection and we got proof. In one of the sequences of War Hrithik hints at a special bond between Pathan (SRK) and Kabir, played by Hrithik in the film War.

Have a look:

In the teaser of Pathaan, Ashutosh Rana’s voiceover narrates “kya Jaante Ho Tum Pathaan Ke Baare Mein?” The teaser further explains how Pathaan was tortured on his last mission and is nowhere to be found.

That said, Ashutosh Rana played the role of Colonel Sunil Luthra in War and now Pathaan confirming the connection between the two.

