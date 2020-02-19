Veteran Kannada actor Kishori Ballal who played Kaveri Amma alongside SRK in Swades has passed away at the age of 82 in Bengaluru.

According to reports , Kishori Ballal was suffering from various age-related health issues as she drew her last breath in a private hospital.

Grieving the legacy of his onscreen mother figure and off-screen mentor, Shah Rukh Khan remembered Kaveri Amma in a heartfelt post.

May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her. pic.twitter.com/E8UGZMZ0Zj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 19, 2020

With a successful carrer spanning 50-years, the Kannada actor has left the world with a legacy of 75 films across different languages. A Bharatnatyam exponent, she was also a part of Hindi films like Lafangey Parindey, Ek Alag Mausam and Gair Kanooni.

One of her most inspiring, heartwarming roles that has left an imprint on Hindi Cinema remains that of the wise and down-to-earth Kaveri Amma.

Fans took to Twitter to express their sadness and bid adieu to their beloved 'Kaveri Amma'.

HEARTBROKEN! 😥

Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!!

Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona!

And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !!

You will surely be missed!! 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DIAlnhLOgu — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 18, 2020

Veteran artist Kishori Ballal amma is no more, RIP — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) February 18, 2020

May Her Soul Rest In Peace Kaveri Amma..😔🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EOUMagaDjI — 😎SOURAV SRKIAN DAS😎 (@SrkianDas03) February 19, 2020

RIP Kishori Amma 🙏

Hope there's someone else to reprimand you 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ysCqT5Jtbl — LindiArt (@Misty4SRK) February 19, 2020

Till date I watch the clips of Swades that has Kaveri Amma in it.

She had a certain pull that attracts me everytime maybe be innocence and her infectious demeanour that she brought in the performance.



...

She will be missed💔#Kishoriballal — AKOO7 (@bhasadwaala) February 19, 2020

I’m very saddened to hear #KishoriBallal ji demise. She is phenomenal in #Swades & very well known name Of #Kannada cinema pic.twitter.com/Ea9Ov6dKxo — Prashant Pandey (@tweet2prashant) February 18, 2020

Like that '#KaveriAmma' character which has been seen in childishness and you have seen an imaginary grandmother. I never saw my grandmother, always thought it would have happened. Life is missing the part that will never come. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/mhRhl7YzJS — Shivam Dixit (@shivamdixit_17) February 19, 2020

#KishoriBallal, veteran Kannada actress is no more. May she rest in peace.



Was known in Karnataka for several memorable roles, but the pan-India audience knew her best as #KaveriAmma from #Swades. A stunning performance, to say the least.@FilmHistoryPic @iamsrk @AshGowariker pic.twitter.com/Zt0qIzH2TK — August Landmesser (@IndianVeritas) February 18, 2020

Really saddened to learn that veteran actress #KishoriBallal is no more. ☹️



Although she played many great roles in her long career, she will be best remembered for her unforgettable performance as #KaveriAmma in Swades. Rest in peace. 🙏 — Akshay Kumar G (@AkshayShakira) February 19, 2020

I knew #KishoriBallal personally. Even after becoming such an icon in #Swades, she retained her simplicity and humility and came to the studio to give me an audition without any fuss.. few years ago in Bengaluru. She was lively as ever and giggled like a school girl — Nalinii Rathnam (@nalinirathnam) February 18, 2020

One of my favorite movies, some or the other way i can relate myself to Mohan.

“Apne hi paani mei pagal jana barf ka muqqadar hota hai... #ripkaveriamma #kishoriballal — Prandeep Dutta (@m1k3_rul3z) February 19, 2020