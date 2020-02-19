Veteran Kannada actor Kishori Ballal who played Kaveri Amma alongside SRK in Swades has passed away at the age of 82 in Bengaluru.

Source: The Indian Express

According to reports, Kishori Ballal was suffering from various age-related health issues as she drew her last breath in a private hospital. 

Grieving the legacy of his onscreen mother figure and off-screen mentor, Shah Rukh Khan remembered Kaveri Amma in a heartfelt post. 

With a successful carrer spanning 50-years, the Kannada actor has left the world with a legacy of 75 films across different languages. A Bharatnatyam exponent, she was also a part of Hindi films like Lafangey Parindey, Ek Alag Mausam and Gair Kanooni. 

Source: Deccan Herald

One of her most inspiring, heartwarming roles that has left an imprint on Hindi Cinema remains that of the wise and down-to-earth Kaveri Amma. 

Source: The Hans India

Fans took to Twitter to express their sadness and bid adieu to their beloved 'Kaveri Amma'.