Grieving the legacy of his onscreen mother figure and off-screen mentor, Shah Rukh Khan remembered Kaveri Amma in a heartfelt post.
May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her. pic.twitter.com/E8UGZMZ0Zj— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 19, 2020
One of her most inspiring, heartwarming roles that has left an imprint on Hindi Cinema remains that of the wise and down-to-earth Kaveri Amma.
Fans took to Twitter to express their sadness and bid adieu to their beloved 'Kaveri Amma'.
HEARTBROKEN! 😥— Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 18, 2020
Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!!
Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona!
And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !!
You will surely be missed!! 🙇♂️ pic.twitter.com/DIAlnhLOgu
Veteran artist Kishori Ballal amma is no more, RIP— Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) February 18, 2020
May Her Soul Rest In Peace Kaveri Amma..😔🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EOUMagaDjI— 😎SOURAV SRKIAN DAS😎 (@SrkianDas03) February 19, 2020
RIP Kishori Amma 🙏— LindiArt (@Misty4SRK) February 19, 2020
Hope there's someone else to reprimand you 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ysCqT5Jtbl
Till date I watch the clips of Swades that has Kaveri Amma in it.— AKOO7 (@bhasadwaala) February 19, 2020
She had a certain pull that attracts me everytime maybe be innocence and her infectious demeanour that she brought in the performance.
She will be missed💔#Kishoriballal
February 19, 2020
I’m very saddened to hear #KishoriBallal ji demise. She is phenomenal in #Swades & very well known name Of #Kannada cinema pic.twitter.com/Ea9Ov6dKxo— Prashant Pandey (@tweet2prashant) February 18, 2020
Like that '#KaveriAmma' character which has been seen in childishness and you have seen an imaginary grandmother. I never saw my grandmother, always thought it would have happened. Life is missing the part that will never come. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/mhRhl7YzJS— Shivam Dixit (@shivamdixit_17) February 19, 2020
#KishoriBallal, veteran Kannada actress is no more. May she rest in peace.— August Landmesser (@IndianVeritas) February 18, 2020
Was known in Karnataka for several memorable roles, but the pan-India audience knew her best as #KaveriAmma from #Swades. A stunning performance, to say the least.@FilmHistoryPic @iamsrk @AshGowariker pic.twitter.com/Zt0qIzH2TK
Really saddened to learn that veteran actress #KishoriBallal is no more. ☹️— Akshay Kumar G (@AkshayShakira) February 19, 2020
Although she played many great roles in her long career, she will be best remembered for her unforgettable performance as #KaveriAmma in Swades. Rest in peace. 🙏
I knew #KishoriBallal personally. Even after becoming such an icon in #Swades, she retained her simplicity and humility and came to the studio to give me an audition without any fuss.. few years ago in Bengaluru. She was lively as ever and giggled like a school girl— Nalinii Rathnam (@nalinirathnam) February 18, 2020
One of my favorite movies, some or the other way i can relate myself to Mohan.— Prandeep Dutta (@m1k3_rul3z) February 19, 2020
“Apne hi paani mei pagal jana barf ka muqqadar hota hai... #ripkaveriamma #kishoriballal
We shall all remember #KishoriBallal as our very close to the heart #KaveriAmma from #Swades (also starring #ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk)— Shahir Raj (@shahir_raj) February 18, 2020
Having starred in more than 70 films Kishori Ballal has primarily worked in the Kannada Cinema in her career spanning 60 years.
Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/yIQLj4uXi3