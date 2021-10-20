Through their unique content, Indian comics know how to connect well with their audience. Stand-up comedians have been more popular in India over the last decade, with many comedy clubs springing up and stand-up acts going viral on social media.

We have made a list of the best Indian stand up comedians to follow and you can thank us later.

1. Vir Das

Vir Das not only introduced India with what it meant to have a "funny bone," but he also taught the urban Indian that the finest type of humour to fall in love with is laughing at oneself.

2. Abhishek Upamanyu

From breakups to respecting elders, he covers a wide range of topics, making us to relate to his humour. And how can we not mention his striking poker face?

3. Zakir Khan

Zakir’s anecdotal comedy is heart-winning. He keeps the talk light and retains his particular appeal as a sakht launda who does not try to entice a woman.

4. Biswa Kalyan Rath

Biswa's sense of humour is unrivalled. He's done a number of solo shows, including Biswa In Your Face and Biswa Mast Aadmi, as well as hosting and appearing on a number of AIB shows.

5. Rahul Subramanian

In the most amusing way imaginable, Rahul illustrates the lack of logic that exists in our society. His slow yet amaze punches, usually steal the show.

6. Kanan Gill

Kanan has an exceptional sense of comedy. He made a significant contribution to a Comedy Central sketch show called The Living Room at the start of his stand-up career.

7. Anubhav Singh Bassi

When Bassi talks on stage, we listen and laugh. We eventually become a part of the story he narrates. His debut YouTube video, titled 'Cheating,' went popular, and he never looked back.

8. Kenny Sebastian

Watching Kenny of screen is a blessing. He rants, sings, plays guitar, makes films, does comedy, and never fails to make us laugh.

9. Kunal Kamra

His stand-up comedy routine has taken him all around the world. Whenever we watch him performing his gig on stage, all we wanna tell him is Don't Shut Up Ya Kunal.

10. Vipul Goel

His content is simple, hilarious, and observational. He is sometimes referred to as the "Indian Seinfeld" for this reason.

11. Aditi Mittal

Aditi Mittal is one of India's first female stand-up comics. Often referred to as a feminist, she's witty, intelligent, and a exceptionally fun to watch on stage.

12. Abish Mathew

This 'son of Abish' is loved for his comedic enactments, song lyrics and sketches. He talks on the realities of married life, living in Bombay, and being a Christian in his stand-up gigs.

13. Sumukhi Suresh

Her comic style is dark and deadpan humour. The combination of her expressions with sarcastic jokes is a formula for a giggle fest.

14. Samay Raina

Samay knows his way around the audience. and serves the most rib-tickling humous, which allows us to relate very easily. And oh, what an eye-candy to watch!

15. Aakash Gupta

Excuse me brother, brother idhar. Yes, after a tough day at work, all you need to listen to is Aakash's daily experience, which will make you laugh out loud.

16.Atul Khatri

Sometimes all we need is a really hilarious comedy from a boomer. His rants are ageless, which allows us to relate to him even more.

17. Kaneez Surkha

Kaneez Surka, also known as the improv comedy sensation, is recognised for her quick wit. She dominates the stage well and knows what her audience is asking for.

18. Neeti Palta

Palta takes a jab at her mother, father, brother, and herself in her standup special, for the sake of relatable humour. Her gig has it all, from being a teen to buying condoms to getting married.

19. Urooj Ashfaq

Awkward and sarcastic Urooj Ashfaq is known for her dark and bizarre style of humour. If you want to hear stunning observations and Navi Mumbai humour, she should be on your list of favourites

Who's your favourite?