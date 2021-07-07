Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away today after a prolonged illness. He was 98.
With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021
We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui
An icon of the Indian film industry, Dilip Sa'ab's brilliance was unparalleled and his contribution to the world of cinema can never be forgotten.
People took to Twitter to pay their respect to his family, and offer their condolences:
Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021
I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan to— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 7, 2021
him. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor.
His demise is monumental loss to the Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans.
Shri Dilip Kumar Ji was a veritable legend of the silver screen, in him, Indian Cinema has lost one of the greatest actors. He has entertained generations of cinema lovers with his incredible acting and iconic roles. My sincerest condolences to Dilip Ji’s family and followers.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 7, 2021
End of an era…rest in peace #DilipKumar sahab 🙏🏻😔💔 pic.twitter.com/1tKE6EG8jp— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 7, 2021
Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 7, 2021
Deeply anguished by the passing away of veteran actor & former Rajya Sabha member. In the death of Shri Dilip Kumar, the world of cinema has lost one of the greatest Indian actors. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/kW7RMoBBJD— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 7, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021
His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630
Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema.Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji.His inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu,his family & millions of fans.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 7, 2021
हिंदी फ़िल्म जगत के मशहूर अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार जी का चले जाना बॉलीवुड के एक अध्याय की समाप्ति है। युसुफ़ साहब का शानदार अभिनय कला जगत में एक विश्वविद्यालय के समान था। वो हम सबके दिलों में ज़िंदा रहेंगे। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2021
विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि pic.twitter.com/PEUlqSYk3i
My heartfelt condolences to friends , family members and numerous fans of #DilipKumar Saab on his demise . His unparalleled contribution to Indian Films & it’s s holistic development will be remembered through generations. pic.twitter.com/7rnTra5m3j— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) July 7, 2021
Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace! #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/oPgxkGVWkL— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 7, 2021
You’ve inspired generations Yusuf Sahab. And you’ll continue to inspire many more. ❤️🙏#TheRealSuperStar #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/dfhOeqRv3i— Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) July 7, 2021
T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021
My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲
Deeply saddened .. 🙏
Thank you for all the laughter, the joy, the emotions and unforgettable cinematic memories you brought to our lives. You will live in our hearts forever. #DilipKumar #TheGreatest pic.twitter.com/68uSaOVMle— Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) July 7, 2021
To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh
Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021
Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf
The journey doesn’t end here.— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) July 7, 2021
RIP #DilipKumar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VFjeHmK3R6
An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021
Dilip Kumar was not just a super performer, with his distinctive style, he was an erudite man. So well versed in literature, particularly Urdu and English poetry. Truly an irreplaceable loss. #DilipKumar— S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) July 7, 2021
Deeply saddened to hear passing away of the veteran Bollywood actor #DilipKumar sahab. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the Indian Film Industry. May his soul rest in peace. @TheDilipKumar— Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) July 7, 2021
Condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hbgQcY8BRO
Deepest condolences to Saira ji and family 🙏🏽 RIP @TheDilipKumar saab pic.twitter.com/TcX9dTIO9a— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 7, 2021
@TheDilipKumar saab makes human mortality seem powerless when compared to a life well-lived.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 7, 2021
He'll always be with us.
His work, his dignity, his artistic influence, his memory is woven into the fabric of Indian culture, forever.
Condolences to Saira Banu ji. 🙏🏽 #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Brb97tFYJw
तु कहें अगर जीवन भर मै गीत सुनाता जाऊ..💔— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 7, 2021
अलविदा..
You enriched our lives forever 🙏#DilipKumar #दिलीपकुमार pic.twitter.com/j6dFNZNxMF
Possibly the best articulator of dialogue in Hindi cinema & an all time legend.— Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) July 7, 2021
Goodbye sir 🙏
Mohammed Yusuf Khan
1922 – 2021 pic.twitter.com/c3UCBDgX4S
One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UKetoz8KIM— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 7, 2021
My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of veteran actor #DilipKumar ji. May his family, friends and fans find strength to bear this loss. His demise is an end of an era in Indian cinema & his rich contribution to films would always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vm4f4lUsSH— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 7, 2021
End of an Era.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to #DilipKumar Sahab’s family and admirers all over the world. Legends like him live on through their exemplary work 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6mjyHQEcbP
Great actor. Great career. Inspiration to many. #DilipKumar— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2021
May he rest in peace.