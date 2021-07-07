Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away today after a prolonged illness. He was 98.

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.



We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

An icon of the Indian film industry, Dilip Sa'ab's brilliance was unparalleled and his contribution to the world of cinema can never be forgotten.

People took to Twitter to pay their respect to his family, and offer their condolences:

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan to

him. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor.



His demise is monumental loss to the Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 7, 2021

Shri Dilip Kumar Ji was a veritable legend of the silver screen, in him, Indian Cinema has lost one of the greatest actors. He has entertained generations of cinema lovers with his incredible acting and iconic roles. My sincerest condolences to Dilip Ji’s family and followers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 7, 2021

End of an era…rest in peace #DilipKumar sahab 🙏🏻😔💔 pic.twitter.com/1tKE6EG8jp — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 7, 2021

Deeply anguished by the passing away of veteran actor & former Rajya Sabha member. In the death of Shri Dilip Kumar, the world of cinema has lost one of the greatest Indian actors. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/kW7RMoBBJD — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 7, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji.



His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021

Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema.Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji.His inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu,his family & millions of fans. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 7, 2021

हिंदी फ़िल्म जगत के मशहूर अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार जी का चले जाना बॉलीवुड के एक अध्याय की समाप्ति है। युसुफ़ साहब का शानदार अभिनय कला जगत में एक विश्वविद्यालय के समान था। वो हम सबके दिलों में ज़िंदा रहेंगे। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें।



विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि pic.twitter.com/PEUlqSYk3i — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to friends , family members and numerous fans of #DilipKumar Saab on his demise . His unparalleled contribution to Indian Films & it’s s holistic development will be remembered through generations. pic.twitter.com/7rnTra5m3j — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) July 7, 2021

Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace! #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/oPgxkGVWkL — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 7, 2021

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲

Deeply saddened .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Thank you for all the laughter, the joy, the emotions and unforgettable cinematic memories you brought to our lives. You will live in our hearts forever. #DilipKumar #TheGreatest pic.twitter.com/68uSaOVMle — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) July 7, 2021

To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar was not just a super performer, with his distinctive style, he was an erudite man. So well versed in literature, particularly Urdu and English poetry. Truly an irreplaceable loss. #DilipKumar — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) July 7, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear passing away of the veteran Bollywood actor #DilipKumar sahab. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the Indian Film Industry. May his soul rest in peace. @TheDilipKumar



Condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hbgQcY8BRO — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) July 7, 2021

Deepest condolences to Saira ji and family 🙏🏽 RIP @TheDilipKumar saab pic.twitter.com/TcX9dTIO9a — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 7, 2021

@TheDilipKumar saab makes human mortality seem powerless when compared to a life well-lived.



He'll always be with us.



His work, his dignity, his artistic influence, his memory is woven into the fabric of Indian culture, forever.



Condolences to Saira Banu ji. 🙏🏽 #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Brb97tFYJw — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 7, 2021

Possibly the best articulator of dialogue in Hindi cinema & an all time legend.

Goodbye sir 🙏

Mohammed Yusuf Khan

1922 – 2021 pic.twitter.com/c3UCBDgX4S — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) July 7, 2021

One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UKetoz8KIM — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 7, 2021

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of veteran actor #DilipKumar ji. May his family, friends and fans find strength to bear this loss. His demise is an end of an era in Indian cinema & his rich contribution to films would always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vm4f4lUsSH — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 7, 2021

End of an Era.



My heartfelt condolences to #DilipKumar Sahab’s family and admirers all over the world. Legends like him live on through their exemplary work 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/6mjyHQEcbP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2021

Great actor. Great career. Inspiration to many. #DilipKumar — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2021

May he rest in peace.