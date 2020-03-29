The lure of the film Industry’s fame is irresistible, but one can never know when the curtain will drop for a celebrity. With time, many celebs shun the spotlight to pursue other ventures.

Here is a list of celebs who left Bollywood and chose alternate careers-

1. Soha Ali Khan

Soha’s first Bollywood film was Dil Maange More in 2004. She also starred in Khoya Khoya Chand, Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, 99. She took a break from her movie career after marrying actor Kunal Khemu in 2015. During that time, Soha discovered the writer in her and published a book- The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.

02. Twinkle Khanna

Popularly known as Mrs. Funnybones, Twinkle’s Bollywood career took off in the year 1995 with Barsaat. She also starred in Badshaah, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan. She left the movie industry in 2001. Twinkle is a successful Film Producer, Interior Designer, Author and a Newspaper columnist.

03. Dino Morea

Dino’s career began as a model. He started off in Bollywood with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi but failed to make a mark. Dino reached new heights with Raaz. He also starred in Aksar, Rakht, Gunaah, Acid Factory, Tom, Dick and Harry, Jism 2, Happy New Year. Dino was seen in a few movies in the past few years. Later, he got into the hospitality business and has many successful restaurant chains in Mumbai.

04. Kumar Gaurav

Kumar Gaurav won millions of hearts after Love Story in 1981. He also starred in Kaante, Naam, Teri Kasam. He was last seen in My Daddy Strongest released in 2006. Gaurav runs a travel business in Maldives.

05. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty started modelling when she was a teenager and was seen in several television ads. She made her Bollywood debut in 1993 with Baazigar. She was also seen in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A Metro. Shilpa hasn’t been seen on the silver screen in a long time. Now she is a successful Yoga Trainer, Reality Show Judge and co-owns an IPL team with her husband, Raj Kundra.

06. Preity Zinta

Preity forayed into Bollywood with Dil Se. She starred in several blockbusters, including Veer Zaara, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya. Preity has her own production house, PZNZ Media. She owns an IPL team and co-owns South-African T20 Global League cricket team Stellenbosch Kings.

07. Mayuri Kango

Remember the original Ghar Se Nikalte Hi song? This song became an instant hit. Mayuri kick started her Bollywood career with 1995 National Award winning film Naseeb. She was also seen in Betaabi, Hogi Pyar Ki Jeet, Papa Kehte Hain and Papa the Great. After marriage, Mayuri Kango settled in the USA and pursued higher studies. She is an MBA holder in Finance and Marketing and has joined the Gurugram office of Google.