Being a part of Bollywood can be alluring and great, but it doesn't always work out for everyone - either due to lack of success or interest. Here we look at celebs who quit Bollywood to pursue other career options.

1. Mayuri Kango

The ghar se nikalte hi girl, last did a movie in 2009. She quit acting to pursue management and passed with flying colours. In 2019, she joined Google India as Industry Head and that's quite impressive.

2. Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna's last film appearance in 2001 in the movie Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. After that, she has been a co-producer on many projects but not acting. Twinkle is now a popular writer, and has written books titled Mrs Funnybones: She's just like You and a lot like Me, Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

3. Kumar Gaurav

Kumar Gaurav started his career with a blockbuster Love Story. But after that, he did not witness the same kind of success. He now works as a businessman and owns a construction company.

4. Kim Sharma

Kim made her debut with the movie Mohabbatein, and was seen her last in Yagam in 2010. She now runs a bridal grooming service in Kenya and is pursuing the same business.

5. Cameron Diaz

Her last appearance was in Annie (2014), and then she announced retirement saying that she can maybe come back one day. She then opened a "clean wine" brand called Avaline.

6. Urmila Matondkar

Urmila last did a full-fledged role in a Marathi movie Ajoba in 2014. After that, she did appear in a song in 2018 but nothing apart from that. She got busy with politics and joined Congress in 2019. In 2020, she shifted to Shiv Sena.

7. Meenakshi Seshadri

Meenakshi Seshadri was a huge star back in the day but she quit the industry after marriage and moved to the US, where she started a dance school named Cherish Dance School.

Interesting.