Nepotism has existed in Bollywood for a long time now. It’s pretty much embedded in the Indian film industry. While each celebrity has a different take on nepotism, this debate is always the hot topic of the tinsel town of Bollywood.

It’s time to open Pandora's box of nepotism in Bollywood. Yep, we bring to you things Bollywood celebs or star kids have said about nepotism.

1. Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday, made her debut in Student of the year 2. It all started with Koffee with Karan & later she was trolled on her take on nepotism.



I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film. He never went on Koffee with Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.

2. Alia Bhatt, who made her debut in Student of the Year, finally opened up about nepotism. Here’s what she said:

Nepotism exists in every field. If you know somebody from a certain field, you will always help them. Having said that, I am so in love with acting and being an actor, I would be devastated if I never got the opportunity. I have no place to sit and say that they don't know what they are talking about. How can you say that? Of course, it feels terrible if someone else is getting an opportunity because of their family. So there is no way to counter that thought. It does exist but having said that, once you come in the foray, so to speak, the audience chooses you. So if you are working, it is not as if you are getting lucky every time. There does go some hard work into that.

3. Sara Ali Khan made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie Kedarnath (2018). Daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan talked about nepotism and accepted the advantage of it in Koffee with Karan.

I definitely believe that knowing people in the industry does help. That’s not a fact that I can run away from. I’ve often admitted to the fact that the biggest advantage of nepotism is the fact that we have easy access to people. I can call up Karan Johar without doing any film. I can go to Rohit Shetty’s office. So these are privileges I’m well aware of.”

4. Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. He agrees that nepotism exists in Bollywood and here’s what he said:

It exists everywhere but more so in the film industry. But how I see it, I can only speak of my family. I believe my great grandfather worked really hard to give his children an opportunity in their professional life. I would like to work hard for my children so that they get the right opportunity, platform, and the right first film. After that, it’s about your talent. So, yes, honestly, it does exist.

5. Tiger Shroff, known for his outstanding dance movies and action, made his debut in Heropanti. The son of popular actor Jackie Shroff confessed in an interview with GQ magazine that he would have never made it to acting if he had to go through an audition.

Had there been one, I wouldn’t have got it anyway.

6. Sonam Kapoor is always in the news for her controversial statements. She made her debut in Bollywood in Saawariya. Here’s what she had to say about her privilege on nepotism. Guess what? She was trolled too.

Today on Father’s Day I'd like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers' daughter, and yes I am here because of him, and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud.

7. Shruti Haasan, daughter of the legendary actor Kamal Haasan, made her debut in the movie Luck (2009). While she acknowledged the privilege of nepotism and said:

I think it is very easy for people to be interested in me because of my surname. I can count on my fingertips the films where I felt loved and wanted

8. Alaya F marked her debut in the film Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. Daughter of Pooja Bedi, she talked about nepotism and said:

I think it’s very important to be spoken about because it’s the reality and it is something that strongly exists, I just think it’s important to realize that even in our struggle we are privileged.

9. Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak. The daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor humbly accepted her privilege and said:

I can’t let it bog me down because I know there are people out there who would kill for this opportunity. I understand their feeling of being cheated a little bit. And it won’t go away until I prove myself worthy.

10. Kareena Kapoor, known for her incredible performances on-screen and frankness said:

21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. It might sound weird but my struggle is there. There is a struggle but it probably is not as interesting as somebody who comes on a train with just Rs 10 in his pocket. Yeah, it’s not been that way and I can’t be apologetic about it.

11. Actor Varun Dhawan stepped into Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. But it seems like political correctness is not Varun Dhawan’s strongest forte as he has landed himself into many controversies about nepotism- for saying things like 'nepotism rocks' and "They (outsiders in the industry) are acting like their fathers didn’t buy them one pencil box also.” At last, here's what he said:



Nepotism exists. It’s a part of our industry. It’s not good. More people from outside the industry should be given a chance. And why not? My father came in that way.

12. Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012. Son of director Boney Kapoor said:

At the end of the day, I do believe, whoever is talented, will continue getting work. Everybody’s struggle is very difficult, and I do understand that when you’re not part of the film fraternity, your starting point is not that easy, and I respect that.

