Bollywood has a knack for endorsing age-old stereotypes, instead of letting it die down and do better. One of the biggest examples of this is - the token 'Madrasi'. A terrible trend that has recently been perpetuated by Karan Johar’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar on Netflix.

At this point I'm convinced they do this shit simply to piss us off 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LhkAOKFUv3 — danny's thigh tat👅 (@vaathukulambu) October 12, 2021

Hardly anyone speaks Hindi in Madurai



95%+ Tamils follow non vegitarian diet



Tamilnadu is not all about Rajinikanth



Nobody sells Idli in open at Madurai Railway station



These 100% imaginary characters of North Indian creators who absolutely have no knowledge about Madurai. https://t.co/POIlO5ckmQ — Pazuzu (@Pazuzugallu666) October 12, 2021

Enough of repeating same stereotypes ra. South isn't just Idly Sambar and Rajnikanth movies! 🤦 https://t.co/joufePUgjT — Kiran (@inquisitivekidd) October 12, 2021

1. Stop making Rajinikanth references, not every South Indian is obsessed with him and he hasn't made a film in years, let it go.

Typical Shitty Stereotyping of Tamil nadu by Bollywood .



& No offence , Why always RAJINIKANTH reference ?😑

Its exhausting to see the stereotypical portrayal of TAMIL people in Bollywood movies .#Valimai #AjithKumar https://t.co/KJntVUxIRD — Vimal வலிமை (@Valimai233332) October 12, 2021

2. Not every Tamil woman dresses in a saree or a pattu pavadai every single day. They don't have to 'dress' like they belong in 'Tamil Nadu', they already live there, your story should be strong enough to validate the culture.

For most of Bollywood all South Indians speak only Tamil, wear lungi and sari, eat idli dosé, have dark complexion, are Rajnikant fans, even if they speak Hindi it'll have a weird accent and all are called Madrasis... https://t.co/RRS0VeTUCj — Benlita Pinto/ಬೆನ್ಲಿಟಾ ಪಿಂಟೊ (@Benlita_Pinto) October 13, 2021

How Bollywood thinks I would dress as a Tamil woman at home vs how I actually roam around my house these days. pic.twitter.com/svIPj4LOoW — ASA (@asa_tamil) October 13, 2021

3. There are enough Tamil actors in the industry who can speak in Hindi if that's what is necessary, you can cast them instead. So North Indian actors don't have to pretend to put on a fake accent and appropriate the culture. Ever heard of Samantha or Dhanush?

I guess it was extremely difficult to find a Tamil actor to play the role of a Tamil boy...#Bollywood pic.twitter.com/ogds5z4H3z — Nimish Halkar (@nimishhalkar) October 12, 2021

You can't blame us for being upset, when every single person from Tamil Nadu looks like a bad version of each other in these films. From Chennai Express (the worst of them all) to Ra.One and 2 States. All these films cast non-Tamil actors in the roles and gave them a fake accent that is just nauseating.

4. Not all Tamils are Brahmins, you can't put people in a box and hope that an entire state fits into that. Not to mention that Bollywood has always chosen to portray the 'upper cast'. There is more to Tamil Nadu that just this, and Bollywood can't wrap its head around that.

Yet another stereotypical Tamil representation by Bollywood. Not all Tamils are Bhramins and non meet eaters. And Bhraminical culture is noway related to Tamil culture. Learn #Bollywood #MeenakshiSundareshwar https://t.co/2krhw0jMx2 — சத்திஷ் _குமார் (@Sathzflynn) October 13, 2021

i don't think there's a bollywood movie where the 'south indian character' isn't a tamil brahmin or an upper caste person and the upper caste rituals aren't https://t.co/gNduhBq8h6 wtf.its always a preeti 'iyer' or preeti 'menon' lmao. — regina george. (@kithnualt) October 12, 2021

5. If you ever visited Tamil Nadu (as you should have for research) then you would know that there is more to food in that state, than just idli, sambar and dosai. Why don't you ever mention pongal or poriyal or chicken 65?

dear bollywood film industry, tamil people don't only say ayyo, do hip-thrusting dance moves, and eat idli and dosa #bye — brolex brasathy (@Shaar_P) October 24, 2012

Can't find anything different from the other "south indian stories" bollywood has produced in the past. Same old mundu, tamil accent and Rajnikanth reference. #MeenakshiSundareshwar — Rgm (@Rgm140809) October 13, 2021

6. Not every Tamil household has the 'Carnatic' music Bollywood uses as a background score, playing all the time. There is more to music in Tamil Nadu than just your one tune.

As if Chennai Express didn’t do enough damage: what the actual fuck is this? https://t.co/vnM25J1KfU — Krishna.K (He/They) (@kriiiiishhhhhhh) October 12, 2021

In a day and age where language in no longer a barrier when it comes to watching shows and movies - from Squid Game to Money Heist, the world has falling in love with them. Why can't we accept the fact that people in Tamil Nadu do not speak Hindi? Make your wonderful love story in the language that is spoken in these households, with people who speak that language and understand the culture. Use subtitles instead of compromising on the integrity of an entire state. Because let's be honest Bollywood, you aren't doing this right.