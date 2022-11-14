Known as the personal computer revolution pioneer, Steve Jobs changed the face of technology, innovation and product development. From his first job application to his first computer and a signed copy of a magazine, a number of his prized possessions were auctioned off.

And now, his worn-out sandals are set to be auctioned for a whopping amount of money.

The brown-hued ‘Sud Leather Birkenstock Arizona Sandals’ are now up for auction on the official website of auction company Julian Auctions. According to the company, the sandals can fetch up to 60 thousand dollars (₹48.32 lakhs).

The bidding, which went live on November 11, started at $15,000 (₹12.8 lakhs) and has received another bid for ₹18.12 lakhs.

According to the website, the entrepreneur wore these sandals from the 1970s to the 1980s. After his demise, his home manager, Mark Sheff, kept these sandals. The website also mentions that he wore these sandals during some important events in Apple’s history.

The website wrote, ‘ In 1976, she also wore this sandal during the launch of Apple Computer in a Los Altos garage with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. He used to wear these sandals occasionally. When Jobs came to know about the simplicity and practicality of Birkenstocks, he became fascinated with them’.

In an interview, Steve Jobs’ ex-wife, Chrisann Brennan, mentioned how these iconic sandals were a staple of his wardrobe.

“He never did anything new and never bought anything to look different from others. They just thought about the intelligence-practicality of the design and the comfort of wearing it. He didn’t feel like a businessman at Birkenstocks, so he had the freedom to think creatively. He had said that sandals were part of his simple side, they were his uniform. The best thing about a uniform is that you don’t have to worry about what to wear in the morning.”