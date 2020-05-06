You can never have too much Steve Carrell in your life - he's just too damn funny. Lucky for us, Netflix understands the world's need for Michael Scott Carrell at this point in time.

Netflix will soon launch a show called Space Force, starring Carrell, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, and a host of other effervescent personalities. The best part? It's by the creators of The Office!

The show is about a military general who's unwillingly put in charge of a 'Space Force', and the ensuing madness that follows.

Just a look at the trailer is enough to put a smile on your face, which is something we could all use right now. Watch the trailer below.

If The Beach Boys don't cheer you up, nothing will. Let's hope it comes out soon!