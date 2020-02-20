Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, famous for movies like E.T, Jaws and Jurassic Park and his wife Kate Capshaw adopted Mikaela when she was a baby. And now the 23-year-old has announced that she will be joining the adult entertainment industry as a producer of her pornographic videos.

I just launched my self-produced adult entertainment career. Safe, sane, consensual is the goal y’all. My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name.

- Mikaela said on Instagram

She will work under the stage name Sugar Star. Mikaela also said that she would love to work in a strip club once she obtains her official stripper license. She added that this is a way for her to become financially independent from her parents.

I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.

- Mikaela told The Sun

She told the newspaper that she broke the news to her parents through FaceTime and they were "intrigued" and "not upset." Mikaela also said that her fiance Chuck Pankow, 47 was supportive of her decision and out of respect she will not be shooting videos with anyone else and only do solo ones.