Karan Johar recently unveiled the teaser of his much-awaited upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the teaser of the modern family tale oozed drama packed with love, emotions, conflict, and more. And the 1-minute-19-second video took us back to previous KJo movies at times. You ask, how? If you watch the teaser closely, you will notice some old sequences from his films being refreshed for the audience in Ranveer and Alia-starrer.

We believe that the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a concoction of previous Karan Johar films, be it his production or directorial ventures. We aren’t just claiming this, we have come with proofs.

These 8 similar stills will tell you all.

1: Alia & Varun romancing in snow in SOTY– Alia & Ranveer romancing in snow in RARKPK

2. Alia wearing a pink saree in Badrinath Ki Dulhania– Alia wearing a pink saree in RARKPK

3. SRK hugging it out in K3G– Ranveer hugging it out in RARKPK

4. The similar Durga Pandal set in Brahmastra and RARKPK

5. Alia’s bridal entry in Kalank– Alia’s bridal entry in RARKPK

6. SRK & Kajol’s pose in Dilwale– Alia & Ranveer’s pose in RARKPK

7. Ranbir & Anushka’s intense moment in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil– Alia & Ranveer’s intense moment in RARKPK

8. Jaya Bachchan’s dramatic walk in K3G– Jaya Bachchan’s dramatic walk in RARKPK

Watch the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here:

The upcoming movie seems like an ode to Karan Johar as the filmmaker has recently completed 25 years of being a director in the industry. What do you think?