Spoiler Alert: If you are yet to watch The Boys Season 2 finale, please close this window.
So The Boys season 2 has come to an end. And how! That whole Stormfront beatdown and then her turning into Vader was incredibly satisfying wasn't it? I haven't felt this nice since Joffrey died. Apparently, Twitter also felt the same way. Which would explain the million and one memes!
#Stormfront : I want to see the lights go out. #Ryan: how do u like them barbecues, medium rare?— PHRENCHI ✈️🦂 (@jingalin_kush) October 10, 2020
😫😫😂😂🤣😂 #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/txS6GmCbkX
#Homelander when he heard #Stormfront say there was “white genocide”. #evenheknowsitsbullshit #theboys #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/OyplfgPToV— Justina M. Ashley (@wierdalexj) October 10, 2020
#Stormfront next season 😂😂😂😂😂 #TheBoysTV #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/nHIJEsluwq— TAFARI YOUNG (@TAFARIakaTOON) October 10, 2020
Spoilers for #TheBoys re: #Stormfront pic.twitter.com/ZMHnarGUVp— 𝙷𝚊𝚗𝚔 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚒𝚜𝚘𝚗 Ω☠ (@HLHPattison) October 10, 2020
I HATE YOU!!!! #theboys #stormfront pic.twitter.com/7gm0ShrxHu— Vasilis Chevalier (@iamsovereign_) October 9, 2020
#TheBoys Kimiko, Queen Maeve & Starlight when they caught Stormfront lackin’ pic.twitter.com/kCwptAfd1r— 🏴 Kiíd Apãchë 🏴 (@Apollo2Bohemian) October 9, 2020
Even Homelander was hella sus when Stormfront said White genocide #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/jBkyD5CcSG— Mason Thorne (@money_mas08) October 9, 2020
Stormfront : “It’s called white genocide”— tommy1211 (@wehaveagronk) October 9, 2020
Me :#TheBoys #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/T83csl5ceS
“Nazi stormfront hitler star, run her over with your car” #TheBoys #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/spLCuFnasP— anthony (@IceCreamTony) October 9, 2020
Stormfront looked so good last episode!!!! #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/HlZuHDcFwv— Mr_Tofie (@Mr_Tofie) October 9, 2020
when I watched stormfront getting her lights knocked out by the gals #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/tEvBL2nboN— spooky tae | carly rae jepsen’s attorney (@taeerage) October 9, 2020
Stormfront out of context #TheBoys #StarWars pic.twitter.com/fhmMbYpK2i— Trikolas (@TrikolasFCKU) October 9, 2020
Maeve when she came in to beat up Stormfront:#TheBoys pic.twitter.com/X3ipkuRKQt— Ebony🦋 (@eboneezza) October 9, 2020
Spoiler for #TheBoys— Krishnan (@fxS0ciety) October 9, 2020
Maeve vs Stormfront in the finalepic.twitter.com/E4z3pFy5Rt
#TheBoys— Franklin Lucas Hood (@NovaFrankly) October 9, 2020
Stormfront: "iTs CaLLeD wHiTe GeNoCiDe rYaN"
Homelander: pic.twitter.com/9pEEHgz7wP
Me and my bros when they started jumping Stormfront #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/Ldhp8agF7c— rychuu: Eagles (1-2-1) 1st Place. (@LOOT_Raichu) October 9, 2020
#TheBoys #TheBoysTV Nobody:— 👻Shut up Kermit (Ooga Booga)👻 (@shutupkermit_) October 9, 2020
Stormfront at the end of episode 8: pic.twitter.com/BZAhEJBR2H
Stormfront be like #TheBoysTV #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/wVrNPMOhzj— ✨ Star Gaurdian Steph ✨ (@SteffUniverse) October 10, 2020
I knew stormfront was more fucked up than homelander when she said "white genocide" even homelander was like #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/rDL7DWuHdg— ꃸꑾꌇꇘ ꑾꋋ ꂵꋫꉓꃄ꒐ꁹꋫ (@IbrahimJafr) October 9, 2020
Stormfront: Bad guys want to hurt us just ‘cause of what we look like. They want to wipe us from this earth, just because of the color of our skin. It is called White genocide. #TheBoys— TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) October 9, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/gJGzJvEURe
That was a very satisfying finale.