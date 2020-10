Spoiler Alert: If you are yet to watch The Boys Season 2 finale, please close this window.Β

So The Boys season 2 has come to an end. And how! That whole Stormfront beatdown and then her turning into Vader was incredibly satisfying wasn't it? I haven't felt this nice since Joffrey died. Apparently, Twitter also felt the same way. Which would explain the million and one memes!

#Stormfront : I want to see the lights go out. #Ryan: how do u like them barbecues, medium rare?



πŸ˜«πŸ˜«πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ€£πŸ˜‚ #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/txS6GmCbkX β€” PHRENCHI βœˆοΈπŸ¦‚ (@jingalin_kush) October 10, 2020

Even Homelander was hella sus when Stormfront said White genocide #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/jBkyD5CcSG β€” Mason Thorne (@money_mas08) October 9, 2020

when I watched stormfront getting her lights knocked out by the gals #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/tEvBL2nboN β€” spooky tae | carly rae jepsen’s attorney (@taeerage) October 9, 2020

Maeve when she came in to beat up Stormfront:#TheBoys pic.twitter.com/X3ipkuRKQt β€” EbonyπŸ¦‹ (@eboneezza) October 9, 2020

Spoiler for #TheBoys



Maeve vs Stormfront in the finalepic.twitter.com/E4z3pFy5Rt β€” Krishnan (@fxS0ciety) October 9, 2020

Me and my bros when they started jumping Stormfront #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/Ldhp8agF7c β€” rychuu: Eagles (1-2-1) 1st Place. (@LOOT_Raichu) October 9, 2020

I knew stormfront was more fucked up than homelander when she said "white genocide" even homelander was like #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/rDL7DWuHdg β€” κƒΈκ‘ΎκŒ‡κ‡˜ κ‘Ύκ‹‹ ꂡꋫꉓꃄ꒐ꁹꋫ (@IbrahimJafr) October 9, 2020

Stormfront: Bad guys want to hurt us just β€˜cause of what we look like. They want to wipe us from this earth, just because of the color of our skin. It is called White genocide. #TheBoys



Me: pic.twitter.com/gJGzJvEURe β€” TV FanaticπŸ‘‘βšœοΈ (@TvKhaleesi) October 9, 2020

That was a very satisfying finale.Β