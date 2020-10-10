Spoiler Alert: If you are yet to watch The Boys Season 2 finale, please close this window.

So The Boys season 2 has come to an end. And how! That whole Stormfront beatdown and then her turning into Vader was incredibly satisfying wasn't it? I haven't felt this nice since Joffrey died. Apparently, Twitter also felt the same way. Which would explain the million and one memes!

#Stormfront : I want to see the lights go out. #Ryan: how do u like them barbecues, medium rare?



😫😫😂😂🤣😂 #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/txS6GmCbkX — PHRENCHI ✈️🦂 (@jingalin_kush) October 10, 2020

#TheBoys Kimiko, Queen Maeve & Starlight when they caught Stormfront lackin’ pic.twitter.com/kCwptAfd1r — 🏴 Kiíd Apãchë 🏴 (@Apollo2Bohemian) October 9, 2020

Even Homelander was hella sus when Stormfront said White genocide #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/jBkyD5CcSG — Mason Thorne (@money_mas08) October 9, 2020

when I watched stormfront getting her lights knocked out by the gals #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/tEvBL2nboN — spooky tae | carly rae jepsen’s attorney (@taeerage) October 9, 2020

Maeve when she came in to beat up Stormfront:#TheBoys pic.twitter.com/X3ipkuRKQt — Ebony🦋 (@eboneezza) October 9, 2020

Spoiler for #TheBoys



Maeve vs Stormfront in the finalepic.twitter.com/E4z3pFy5Rt — Krishnan (@fxS0ciety) October 9, 2020

Me and my bros when they started jumping Stormfront #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/Ldhp8agF7c — rychuu: Eagles (1-2-1) 1st Place. (@LOOT_Raichu) October 9, 2020

I knew stormfront was more fucked up than homelander when she said "white genocide" even homelander was like #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/rDL7DWuHdg — ꃸꑾꌇꇘ ꑾꋋ ꂵꋫꉓꃄ꒐ꁹꋫ (@IbrahimJafr) October 9, 2020

Stormfront: Bad guys want to hurt us just ‘cause of what we look like. They want to wipe us from this earth, just because of the color of our skin. It is called White genocide. #TheBoys



Me: pic.twitter.com/gJGzJvEURe — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) October 9, 2020

That was a very satisfying finale.