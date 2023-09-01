Often, it’s heterosexual men find it difficult to confess their adoration for other men – especially when it comes to looks. For some, it hurts their fragile ego and others think that it’s not ‘macho’ enough to do shower praise on another guy.

This is just…sad! So today, after coming across a similar Reddit thread, we asked the men in our lives which male celeb they find attractive. And we must say, we were pleasantly surprised by the answers.

Credits: Instagram

1. “Rahul Bose, Hrithik Roshan and Rahul Khanna – I think their physical appearance as well as their intelligence is what makes them hot.” -Ishan Ratnam

2. “Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra are quite hot. I think these actors look more charming because of their off-screen persona.” – Rhythm Taneja

3. “Andrew Garfield, Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Hanks” – Shantanu Ghosh

4. “I remember watching Burak Deniz and Kerem Bürsin on different shows with my mum. I instantly told myself that damn, these are some hot men.” – Anonymous

5. “Randeep Hooda for sure.” – Anmol Bindra

6. “Ian Somerhalder. Do I need to say more?” – Prasang Sharma

7. “I love Korean dramas and I find Net Siraphop Manithikhun, Chen Zheyuan, Zhou Yiran, Fan Zhixin and Lee Jun-Ho seriously very hot.” – Surya Prakash

8. “My pick would be Vicky Kaushal because he has that ‘oomph’ factor on both on and off screen.” – Sahil Jain

9. “Henry Cavill because HE IS DAMN HOT.” – Mohit Dongra

10. “There are a bunch of actors but I think Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati and Prabhas are my personal favorites.” – Aswini Srinivasan

11. “Ryan Reynolds, Timothee Chalamet, Elvis Presley and Brad Pitt because they look dashing no matter what roles they do.” – Anonymous

12. “I think everyone would agree that it’s Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor because… look at those damn abs!” – Allon Benjamin

13. “Definitely Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Farhan Saeed and Noor Hassan are the ones who popped into my head. Even their roles are all cute and mushy in the shows, which makes them hotter.” – Divyam Varshney

14. “Jason Momoa” -Avalok

15. “Andy Samberg” – Naman Isar

Men, I say this on behalf of all people everywhere, praising another guy only proves that you are not toxic and that can never be a bad thing, right?