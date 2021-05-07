After waiting for forever, the teaser for season 4 of Netflix's Stranger Things is finally here and it seems well worth the wait, indeed!

The video opens up to a medical facility where children are playing with various objects. Though the sinister background score makes it perfectly clear that there is nothing playful about this facility.

Slowly the camers pans to a man referred to as "papa" by the children (yup, they went high on the eery quotient), before moving to a room with the number 11.

And we all know in the Stranger Things universe, that number means just one thing... or rather, one person - Dustin's friend, who is crazy.

Yes, we get a glimpse of a shocked Eleven, before the teaser ends (and our speculations can start). You can watch the teaser here:

All images are screenshots from the video. Season 4 is expected to release in 2022.