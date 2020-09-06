In order to regulate online content that is available, streaming platforms have decided to come together and sign a self-regulation code.

15 streaming platforms have united under the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to sign a self-regulation code on Friday.

The streaming platforms include - Zee5, Viacom 18, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Arre, HoiChoi, Hungama, Shemaroo, Discovery Plus and Flickstree. This "Universal Self-regulation Code" includes a framework that will classify the content on the basis of how appropriate it is for different age group. It will also add content descriptions for titles and add access control tools.

The goal of this industry-wide effort is to empower consumers with information and tools to assist them in making informed choice with regard to viewing decisions for them and their families, while at the same time, nurturing creativity and providing creators the freedom to tell the finest stories.

- IAMAI statement

This system will also allow customers to report the 'non-complaint' content. And each company will set up a consumer complaints department along with an advisory panel of three members to deal with the grievances they receive.