“Iss movie mein toh itna bada actor hai, pakka blockbuster hit hogi.”

I hear this statement every time a movie is released, featuring big actors. But, that’s not entirely true, is it? There have been times when a movie had an illustrious star cast and yet, failed at the box office.

The opposite has also been true.

Don’t get me wrong, I know that a movie’s characters and direction are as crucial as anything else, but nothing matters when its story doesn’t tug at its audience’s heartstrings. On the other hand, sometimes everything – the cast, background score, plot and direction – all fit so perfectly that it instantly makes a home in its audience’s heart.

Stree 2 is the perfect example of this.

I’m not a fan of sequels because almost every time, the makers ruin the franchise with its sequel. And hence, I decided I wouldn’t watch Stree 2 because I absolutely loved the original movie, Stree.

However, my mother dragged me to a theatre this weekend to watch the movie, and it left me tongue-tied. From brilliant comic timing to the right amount of thrilling scenes, the movie is an absolute must-watch.

This is the exact reason why the movie is doing so well at the box office, even after three weeks of its release. Reportedly, the movie has collected over ₹480 crores and is still going strong.

It’s also being said that it will enter the ₹500 crores club by the end of this week, and will topple the lifetime earnings of recent blockbuster movies, like Pathaan and Animal. It has already broken Gadar 2‘s record after the second week of its release.

When movies like Stree 2 break a leg at the box office, it’s always a good sign.

It’s a clear indicator of how impactful storytelling can be. It demonstrates that while a good star cast and production values are crucial, it’s the heart of the story that ultimately resonates with audiences and leads to a movie’s everlasting success that resonates with viewers long after the credits roll.

If you haven’t watched the movie yet, I would recommend everyone you go for it and celebrate it. For good. For once. Because, it might be a long time before we get to watch another fine movie like Stree 2 again in the theatres.