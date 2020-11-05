Sucker For ‘Parampara Pratishtha Anushasan’? Take This 'Mohabbatein' Quiz Already

This 2000 movie has been a millennial's favourite for years! You've loved it, cried while watching it and danced to every single 8-minute song. Now it's time to test how well you actually know Mohabbatein.

1. What is the opening scene of the film? A wide shot of Gurukul SRK playing the Violin Amitabh Bachchan 'challenging' the sun The gloomy train station

2. How many 'Tudu' does the chorus of Aankhein Khuli have? 22 4 16 2

3. How long has Mr. Narayan Shankar been the principle of Gurukul? 25 years 20 years 15 years 22 years

4. Who does Kim Sharma aka Sanjana say, "Pyar mein sauda nahi hota" to? Her fuckboy boyfriend Her father Sameer Vicky

5. Where is Gurukul supposed to be in the film? 1. London 2. Switzerland 3. Shimla 4. Kuch nahi bataya Aditya Chopra ne

6. What is the name of Anupam Kher's character? Paape Kaake Chache

7. Who says the wise words, "Gurukul mein aaye ho toh padhna hi padega"? Mr. Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan) Sameer (Jugal Hansraj) Vicky (Uday Chopra) Karan (Jimmy Shergill)

8. Where is Aryan's 'shandaar' classroom? Dil main bro 2nd floor, room to the right In the khuli hawa Wherever Megha is

9. Whose father does Amrish Puri play in the film? Kiran Khanna (Preeti Jhangiani) Karan Chaudhry (Jimmy Shergill) Sanjana (Kim Sharma) None of the above

10. Which song is this scene from? Soni Soni Chalte Chalte Humko Humise Churaalo Zinda Rehti Hain Unki Mohabbatein

11. How many songs did this movie have? 9 10 5 6