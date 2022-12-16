Some things are incredibly endearing to watch. It can be as simple as seeing people be happy! For instance this Twitter video of philanthropist Sudha Murty dancing to Barso Re Megha with Shreya Ghoshal.

The video is from the ‘Infosys at 40’ celebration in Bengaluru. And in it, we can see Murty dancing to Barso Re Megha from Mani Ratnam’s Guru in the most joyful and childlike way, as Shreya Ghoshal also dances along her side.

Here’s how people have responded to the cute AF video. Some Twitter users have also taken note of how Ghoshal gave her phone to someone to record the two of them dancing together.

In this video.. if one side Sudha murthy mam childish heart attracts means ..the other side @shreyaghoshal putting her hand on random girl shoulder haunts my heart while she was enjoying the moment 🧿🪬😭😭😭😭😭 How lucky is that girl !! pic.twitter.com/yVJsoCxRYO — #16YrsOfShreyaGhoshalinAnandhi✍🏼 (@A_for_Shreya) December 15, 2022

Someone just sent this to me. Sudha Murty dancing and singing with @shreyaghoshal as part of the #Infy4Decades celebration in Bengaluru last night. Wholesome 😍 pic.twitter.com/I17Ns49qDR — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) December 15, 2022

Another Wonder Woman who leaves much to learn from and inspire many #SudhaMurthy https://t.co/Q2IjfsbXuO — Safir (@safiranand) December 15, 2022

She passed the vibe check! https://t.co/RVcYcoJFRm — Spam (@norun03) December 16, 2022

This is so cool! Sudha ma'am is a delight to watch in this video and of course with Shreya Ghoshal killing it as usual 🙂 https://t.co/MIPzA5YkvY — Sanket S. Manjrekar (@_SanketSM) December 16, 2022

The cutest thing you will see today https://t.co/jt3phOUoC4 — Vikas Kambhampati (@vkaass) December 15, 2022

I count the age of person based on their singing and dancing to the tunes 😊So sweet, she is perfectly living in the present. https://t.co/3KcwvNOgFb — le changement est certain (@svmurthy) December 15, 2022

The way she opened the camera in her mobile and gave it to someone to take video has my heart.😩🫶🛐🤌 https://t.co/a44W30cFQC — Meena♥️Shreya #SGFamily✨ (@MeenuShreya) December 15, 2022